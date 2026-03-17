Vox and Nymbis partner to deliver unified cloud, connectivity,

Vox has announced a strategic partnership with Nymbis Cloud Solutions to expand its cloud infrastructure, data protection and resilience services for businesses.

The collaboration brings advanced cloud capabilities back into the Vox ecosystem, enabling unified connectivity, security and cloud services through a single provider.

Initially the partnership will provide backup capabilities and expand into cloud computing and colocation over the next six months.

Key highlights of the partnership include:

Enterprise-grade cloud backup: Secure, high-performance cloud backup environments for mission-critical workloads, delivered through Nymbis’s specialist backup platform.

Secure, high-performance cloud backup environments for mission-critical workloads, delivered through Nymbis’s specialist backup platform. Integrated data protection: Comprehensive backup and recovery solutions designed to safeguard business data against ransomware, accidental loss and operational disruption.

Comprehensive backup and recovery solutions designed to safeguard business data against ransomware, accidental loss and operational disruption. Unified experience: Cloud backup, connectivity and security services consolidated under the Vox ecosystem, reducing vendor complexity and simplifying IT management.

Cloud backup, connectivity and security services consolidated under the Vox ecosystem, reducing vendor complexity and simplifying IT management. SME-friendly delivery: Scalable cloud backup solutions with accessible pricing, removing the traditional barriers to enterprise-grade data protection.

“Partnering with Nymbis allows us to strengthen our entire security ecosystem,” says Audrey Vadival, head of security and value-added services at Vox.

“Companies want simplicity and integration. They don’t want separate providers for connectivity, cloud and security.

“Our cloud backup partnership offers them a strategic layer because, by integrating backup into our portfolio, we can offer a complete ecosystem across prevention, detection, and recovery in one complete solution.”

Barry Kemp, MD of Nymbis Cloud Solutions adds: “We built Nymbis on the belief that South African businesses deserve access to world-class cloud infrastructure and data protection without the complexity and cost traditionally associated with enterprise-grade platforms. Our partnership with Vox allows us to extend that mission to a much broader market.”