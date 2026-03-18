Ask your telecoms provider these 10 things before you sign up

The criteria for choosing a communication partner have shifted.

While the pressure of loadshedding has eased, businesses are now navigating a new set of infrastructure challenges – from water scarcity and freight bottlenecks to a surge in sophisticated, AI-driven cyber threats.

Choosing a provider in this environment is no longer just about basic connectivity, says Euphoria Telecom MD Warren Hawkins. “It is about finding a partner that offers the technical depth and flexibility to handle a more complex economic landscape.”

Here are the 10critical questions every business should ask a potential provider before signing a contract in 2026.