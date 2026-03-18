New gambling craze puts crypto credibility at risk

Five-minute Bitcoin bets, the new craze sweeping crypto, is more akin to gambling not investing, and could damage the reputation of a serious financial asset.

This is the warning from Nigel Green, CEO of deVere Group, as ultra-short-term cryptocurrency wagers surge in popularity, pulling in retail traders chasing fast gains while exposing themselves to sharp, asymmetric risks.

Trading tied to binary-style crypto bets lasting minutes has climbed rapidly, Green explains, with tens of millions of dollars now being placed daily on whether digital assets will rise or fall over five- or fifteen-minute windows.

These contracts have quickly become a dominant slice of activity on prediction-style platforms, reflecting a clear shift toward ultra-short-term speculation.

Green says the trend marks “a clear break” from serious investing.

“This isn’t investing. It’s high-speed speculation dressed up as opportunity,” he says. “Five-minute Bitcoin bets turn a serious asset into a short-term punt. The timeframe by definition alone removes any meaningful analysis from the equation.”

Green says that the structure of these trades favours speed, data, and execution advantages that most retail participants simply do not have.

“Markets operating on minute-by-minute outcomes reward those with the fastest systems and the best information flow,” he says. “Professional traders are built for that environment. Most individuals are not, and they could end up on the wrong side of the trade more often than they expect.”

The surge comes during a period of heightened volatility in digital assets. Bitcoin has experienced wide price swings over the past year, reinforcing how quickly sentiment can shift and how difficult short-term direction can be to call with consistency.

Green argues that compressing time horizons could intensify poor decision-making.

“Short timeframes amplify noise,” he says. “Traders react to price flickers rather than fundamentals. This creates a cycle of chasing and second-guessing, which is where losses build up.”

He adds that the simplicity of these contracts is part of the appeal, but also part of the risk.

“A binary outcome feels straightforward,” Green says. “Up or down, yes or no. But that simplicity hides how unpredictable short-term price movements really are.”

Beyond individual risk, he points to broader market effects.

“A growing share of activity driven by ultra-short-term bets increases volatility and creates distortions,” he continues. “Those distortions are exactly what more advanced participants look to exploit. Retail traders often provide the liquidity that others capitalise on.”

Green also warns that this trend risks undermining the credibility of Bitcoin at a time when it is being taken increasingly seriously by major financial players.

“Bitcoin is now firmly on the radar of institutional investors such as financial services giants, governments, and sovereign wealth funds, among others,” he says. “It is being assessed, allocated to, and integrated into long-term strategies.

“Should a growing share of activity be dominated by five-minute bets, it risks distorting how the asset is perceived,” he says. “It feeds a narrative that Bitcoin is purely speculative, which is not aligned with how serious capital is approaching it.”

Green draws a clear line between speculation and investment.

“Investing is about time, discipline, and positioning,” he says. “It involves understanding what you own and why you own it. These five-minute contracts are about outcomes over very short windows where the edge is uncertain.”

Despite his concerns about the rise of rapid-fire betting, Green says he remains firmly constructive on Bitcoin itself.

“Bitcoin continues to attract serious capital from investors – both retail and institutional – for a reason,” he says. “Its fixed supply, growing adoption, and increasing role in portfolios make it a legitimate long-term investment consideration.

“There are always some who are drawn to speed and short-term outcomes,” he adds. “That’s nothing new. What matters is recognising what you are doing. If someone chooses to take part in five-minute bets, they should see it for what it is.

“But it should not be confused with serious investing – and it shouldn’t replace a long-term strategy,” Green says.