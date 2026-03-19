Intel targets gamers with latest chips

Offering gamers and professionals new high-performance options, Intel has launched its latest Intel Core Ultra 200HX Plus series mobile processors.

Optimised for advanced gaming, streaming, content creation, and workstation use, the Intel Core Ultra 200HX Plus series introduces two new processors – Intel Core Ultra 9 290HX Plus and Intel Core Ultra 7 270HX Plus.

“With the introduction of the Intel Core Ultra 200HX Plus series, we’re pushing mobile computing performance even further for the gamers, creators, and professionals who demand the best,” says Josh Newman, GM and vice-president of Product Marketing, Client Computer Group at Intel. “With higher die-to-die frequencies and our new Intel Binary Optimization Tool, the new Intel Core Ultra 9 290HX Plus and Ultra 7 270HX Plus deliver meaningful, real‑world performance gains so users can experience smoother gameplay, faster creation workflows, and more responsive workstation performance.”

Newman says the Intel Core Ultra 9 290HX Plus delivers up to +8% faster gaming performance and up to 7% faster single thread performance versus the previous generation Intel Core Ultra 9 285HX. Those upgrading from older devices will see as much as +62% faster gaming performance and up to 30% faster single-threaded performance versus the Intel Core i9-12900HX.

Notable new specifications and features include: