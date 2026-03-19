OpenClaw could redefine the AI race

China is quietly redefining the AI race – and markets are starting to price a second epicentre as a multipolar AI world creates “significant opportunities” for investors, according to deVere Group.

This is the bullish analysis from James Green, regional director of the finance group, as a huge rally hit markets after Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang said China’s Large Language Model (LLM) OpenClaw is “definitely the next ChatGPT.”

He describes it as a foundational shift that expands what individuals can do with AI.

OpenClaw is an AI agent capable of executing real-world tasks such as booking transport and making reservations, marking a clear evolution from passive LLMs to systems that can act.

This shift, says Green, represents a structural turning point for investors. “AI is moving from answering questions to completing transactions. That changes everything. The next phase of the AI story is not about intelligence alone; it’s about execution, and who controls it.”

Recent market activity underscores the point. Providers of the underlying models powering these agents have surged, while major Chinese tech firms are accelerating integration into consumer ecosystems.

Companies embedding agentic AI into widely used platforms are seeing immediate investor recognition and this is where Green says “significant opportunity” lies.

“Every action an AI agent completes such as booking a ride, ordering food, managing a schedule creates a potential revenue stream,” he says. ““We’re looking at the emergence of a new layer of the global economy – where AI platforms act as intermediaries for transactions at scale.”

He adds that investors have yet to fully price in this transformation.

“Markets have focused heavily on model development, but the monetisation sits one layer above,” says Green. “The winners are likely to be those who embed AI into everyday user behaviour and control the flow of transactions.”

This dynamic is particularly pronounced in China, where integrated digital ecosystems allow for rapid deployment. Major tech firms are racing to incorporate agentic AI into messaging, payments, and cloud services, creating tightly connected environments in which users can move seamlessly from intent to execution.

“China’s advantage is not just innovation, it’s integration,” says Green. “The ability to deploy these systems across platforms that already handle payments, communication, and services gives companies a powerful edge in capturing value quickly.”

He also points to the implications for global competition. “We are moving into a multipolar AI landscape, where leadership is shared rather than concentrated. For investors, that broadens the opportunity set significantly.”

Despite geopolitical tensions, Green says capital is following functionality.

“Investors are pragmatic,” he says. “If a platform can generate transactions and scale monetisation it will attract capital, regardless of geography.”

He emphasises that this is still an early-stage shift, but one with far-reaching consequences.

“Agentic AI is redefining what it means to be a tech company,” Green says. “These firms are becoming brokers of economic activity, not just providers of digital tools.

“The next leg of AI-driven market performance will, we expect, be shaped by companies that can convert intelligence into action, and action into revenue,” he says. “This is where the real upside is now likely to emerge.”