Samsung, AMD tighten ties on AI collaboration

Samsung and AMD have signed an MOU to expand their strategic collaboration on next-generation AI memory and computing technologies.

“Samsung and AMD share a commitment to advancing AI computing, and this agreement reflects the growing scope of our collaboration,” says Young Hyun Jun, vice-chairman & CEO of Samsung Electronics. “From industry-leading HBM4 and next-generation memory architectures to cutting-edge foundry and advanced packaging, Samsung is uniquely positioned to deliver unrivaled turnkey capabilities that support AMD’s evolving AI roadmap.”

Dr Lisa Su, chair and CEO of AMD, adds: “Powering the next generation of AI infrastructure requires deep collaboration across the industry. We are thrilled to expand our work with Samsung, bringing together their leadership in advanced memory with our Instinct GPUs, EPYC CPUs and rack-scale platforms. Integration across the full computing stack, from silicon to system to rack is essential to accelerating AI innovation that translates into real-world impact at scale.”

Under the MOU, Samsung and AMD will align on primary HBM4 supply for the next-generation AMD AI accelerator – the AMD Instinct MI455X GPU – as well as advanced DRAM solutions for 6th Gen AMD EPYC CPUs, codenamed “Venice.”

These technologies will support next-generation AI systems combining AMD Instinct GPUs, AMD EPYC CPUs and rack-scale architectures such as the AMD Helios platform.

Samsung and AMD are closely collaborating on advanced memory technologies for AI and data centre workloads. As memory bandwidth and power efficiency become increasingly critical to system-level performance, this collaboration will help deliver more optimised AI infrastructure for customers.

An industry-first to enter mass production, Samsung’s HBM4 is built on its most advanced 6th-generation 10-nanomter (nm)-class DRAM process (1c) and a 4nm logic base die, featuring processing speeds of up to 13 gigabits-per-second (Gbps) and maximum 3.3 terabytes-per-second (TB/s) bandwidth that exceeds industry standards.

Powered by Samsung HBM4’s industry-leading performance, reliability and energy efficiency, the AMD Instinct MI455X GPU is expected to be the optimum solution for high-performance systems handling AI model training and inference.

The MI455X GPU will serve as a key building block for the AMD Helios rack-scale architecture, designed to deliver the performance and scalability required for next-generation AI infrastructure.

As part of their collaboration, Samsung and AMD will also work together on high-performance DDR5 memory optimised for the 6th Gen AMD EPYC CPUs.

The companies aim to deliver industry-leading DDR5 memory solutions for systems built on the AMD Helios rack-scale architecture.

The two companies will also discuss opportunities for foundry partnership, through which Samsung would provide foundry services for next-generation AMD products.

Samsung and AMD have collaborated for nearly two decades across graphics, mobile and computing technologies including Samsung serving as the primary HBM3E partner to AMD, powering the latest AMD Instinct MI350X and MI355X AI accelerators.