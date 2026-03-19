Young scientists fly the SA flag in China

Three young scientists will showcase research projects addressing critical challenges in agriculture, environmental sustainability and food safety at the 2025 Beijing Youth Science Creation Competition (BYSCC) in China.

The event will be held from 25 to 29 March 2026, with the learners selected based on the scientific merit, relevance and innovation demonstrated in their research projects presented at the Eskom Expo for Young Scientists International Science Fair (ISF), held in October 2025.

The participants, all in Grade 10, include: Marlhuné Bezuidenhout from Hoërskool Secunda in Mpumalanga, Naftal Khoza from Ennerdale Secondary School in Johannesburg, and Khushi Lall from Tyger Valley College in Pretoria.

Bezuidenhout, 15, will present her research project titled “Pasture-based sheep farming system: Bioaccumulation of heavy metals and the implications for livestock, lambing rates, growth margins and human health.”

Her project was selected for its strong relevance to agricultural sustainability, livestock productivity and food safety.

The study provided a systematic evaluation of environmental exposure under real farming conditions, demonstrating a rigorous methodology while addressing an often-overlooked risk factor in livestock production systems.

Khoza, 15, will showcase his research project titled “Evaluating the phytoremediation potential of alien invasive plant species for the removal of heavy metal and nutrient contaminants from soil”.

The project was selected for its innovative approach to environmental remediation through the comparative evaluation of plant species for phytoremediation. The research tested alien invasive species alongside a native plant under controlled contamination conditions to assess tolerance, growth performance and contaminant reduction.

Lall, 16, will present her research project titled “Garlic: Nature’s Secret to Food Preservation”.

Her project was selected for its innovative investigation into natural, plant-based food preservation using garlic. The research compared cultivation methods and extraction techniques of Indigenous Wild Garlic and its hybrid to evaluate antibacterial activity against Staphylococcus aureus.

The research contributes to the growing field of plant-based antimicrobials and supports the development of sustainable alternatives to synthetic preservatives.

Team South Africa will be supported by delegation leader Lekgabe Dihlabi, Eskom Expo Bethlehem regional Science Fair director, Tebalo Tsatsi from the South African Agency for Science and Technology Advancement (SAASTA), and Professor Ken Nixon from the University of the Witwatersrand.

The BYSCC is one of the world’s leading science competitions for young researchers, providing a platform for learners to present innovative solutions to global challenges while engaging with peers from around the world.

The 45th event, hosted at the University of Chinese Academy of Sciences, aims to promote the advancement of youth scientific and technological endeavours.

Mologadi Motshele, acting-CEO of the Eskom Development Foundation, says: “Through its support of the Eskom Expo for Young Scientists, Eskom helps create opportunities for learners to develop their research skills and pursue futures in science, technology, engineering, mathematics and innovation (STEMI).

“We encourage our learners to make the most of this incredible opportunity, to ask questions, share their ideas and absorb as much knowledge as possible from fellow participants. We wish them well as they proudly represent South Africa on the international stage.”

Registration to take part in the Eskom Expo is open. School learners in Grades 4–12 and Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) colleges, NC(V) Level 2 to 4 students, can register their research projects by visiting www.exposcience.co.za