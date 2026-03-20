Home Affairs rolls out MEETS visa scheme

The Department of Home Affairs has launched the new Meetings, Exhibitions, Events and Tourism Scheme (MEETS), a visa reform designed to boost South Africa as a global destination for international conferences, exhibitions, sporting tournaments and major cultural and entertainment events.

MEETS introduces a secure avenue to process high-volume, time-sensitive group visa applications linked to international events hosted in South Africa. By cutting red tape and accelerating secure visa processing through technological reform, MEETS will help position South Africa as an event desination.

Domestic event organisers with a proven track record in the sector are invited to submit expressions of interest to join the MEETS visa scheme, subject to qualifying criteria, by visiting https://www.dha.gov.za/index.php/immigration-services/meets.

Accredited organisers will enter into a formal Memorandum of Agreement with the Department of Home Affairs to regulate participation and governance of the scheme.

MEETS enables streamlined online submissions tailored for major international events, ensuring that high-volume applications can be processed efficiently when every second counts.

Home Affairs Minister Leon Schreiber comments: “The launch of MEETS marks another decisive step in our journey of digital transformation. By modernising our visa system, we are positioning Home Affairs as an economic enabler that supports tourism, investment, and allows for job creation.

“The events sector is a powerful driver of growth, and MEETS ensures that our visa regime matches South Africa’s ambition to host world-class international gatherings.”

He adds: “South Africa already possesses the infrastructure, venues and global appeal required to host premier international events.

“Through MEETS, we are ensuring that our visa system becomes a competitive advantage that helps attract even more conferences, exhibitions, sporting tournaments and cultural events that create jobs and stimulate economic growth.”