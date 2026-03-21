Junior IT Technician (Durban) at Mancosa

Introduction

MANCOSA, a DHET registered and CHE accredited private higher education distance education provider, offering undergraduate and postgraduate business qualifications, has the following vacancy available.

Junior IT Technician (Durban)

Duties & Responsibilities

Job Description

Provide first line support where possible, and pass on to the appropriate person, department or vendor for resolution.

Adhering to company processes and procedures.

Respond to all calls received; keep staff/students informed of the status of logged calls, global problems or down time.

Maintain a professional image at all times.

Work effectively as part of a team and seek to support the team’s goals.

Continuous broadening of own technical, functional, and industry skills base.

Engaging in formal and informal knowledge transfer.

Performing related work as required.

Building good relationships with staff/clients.

Keep all relevant staff informed of any perceived trends, positive or negative, with regards to emails being received.

Update team leader or operations manager immediately of any unresolved issues, escalations and general issues.

Be able to diagnose hardware and software related issues relating to desktop support.

Ensuring that response times are kept within the parameters set in the SLA.

Reporting status to management – identifying problems and bringing them to the Managers attention with sufficient lead time to avert crises.

Perform administration duties and ensure documentation is updated and completed on time.

Desired Experience & Qualification

Qualifications

A or N certification or MCSE

Experience

Service desk agent experience 1-2 years

upport Technician experience 1 – 2 years

Desirable

Microsoft Windows support and installation 1 – 2 years

Peripheral Support

Job Related Knowledge Required

Service quality orientated

Process and process driven

Patient and diplomatic

Customer focused

Ability to follow instructions

Team Player

Additional Requirements

Must be available during weekends and after hours to attend to urgent IT issues that arise

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