Junior IT Technician (Durban) at Mancosa

Mar 21, 2026

Introduction

MANCOSA, a DHET registered and CHE accredited private higher education distance education provider, offering undergraduate and postgraduate business qualifications, has the following vacancy available.

Junior IT Technician (Durban)

Duties & Responsibilities

Job Description

  • Provide first line support where possible, and pass on to the appropriate person, department or vendor for resolution.
  • Adhering to company processes and procedures.
  • Respond to all calls received; keep staff/students informed of the status of logged calls, global problems or down time.
  • Maintain a professional image at all times.
  • Work effectively as part of a team and seek to support the team’s goals.
  • Continuous broadening of own technical, functional, and industry skills base.
  • Engaging in formal and informal knowledge transfer.
  • Performing related work as required.
  • Building good relationships with staff/clients.
  • Keep all relevant staff informed of any perceived trends, positive or negative, with regards to emails being received.
  • Update team leader or operations manager immediately of any unresolved issues, escalations and general issues.
  • Be able to diagnose hardware and software related issues relating to desktop support.
  • Ensuring that response times are kept within the parameters set in the SLA.
  • Reporting status to management – identifying problems and bringing them to the Managers attention with sufficient lead time to avert crises.
  • Perform administration duties and ensure documentation is updated and completed on time.

Desired Experience & Qualification

Qualifications

  • A or N certification or MCSE

Experience

  • Service desk agent experience 1-2 years
  • upport Technician experience 1 – 2 years

Desirable

  • Microsoft Windows support and installation 1 – 2 years
  • Peripheral Support

Job Related Knowledge Required

  • Service quality orientated
  • Process and process driven
  • Patient and diplomatic
  • Customer focused
  • Ability to follow instructions
  • Team Player

Additional Requirements

  • Must be available during weekends and after hours to attend to urgent IT issues that arise

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