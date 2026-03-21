Junior IT Technician (Durban) at Mancosa – KwaZulu-Natal Durban

Introduction
MANCOSA, a DHET registered and CHE accredited private higher education distance education provider, offering undergraduate and postgraduate business qualifications, has the following vacancy available.
Junior IT Technician (Durban)
Duties & Responsibilities
Job Description
- Provide first line support where possible, and pass on to the appropriate person, department or vendor for resolution.
- Adhering to company processes and procedures.
- Respond to all calls received; keep staff/students informed of the status of logged calls, global problems or down time.
- Maintain a professional image at all times.
- Work effectively as part of a team and seek to support the team’s goals.
- Continuous broadening of own technical, functional, and industry skills base.
- Engaging in formal and informal knowledge transfer.
- Performing related work as required.
- Building good relationships with staff/clients.
- Keep all relevant staff informed of any perceived trends, positive or negative, with regards to emails being received.
- Update team leader or operations manager immediately of any unresolved issues, escalations and general issues.
- Be able to diagnose hardware and software related issues relating to desktop support.
- Ensuring that response times are kept within the parameters set in the SLA.
- Reporting status to management – identifying problems and bringing them to the Managers attention with sufficient lead time to avert crises.
- Perform administration duties and ensure documentation is updated and completed on time.
Desired Experience & Qualification
Qualifications
- A or N certification or MCSE
Experience
- Service desk agent experience 1-2 years
- upport Technician experience 1 – 2 years
Desirable
- Microsoft Windows support and installation 1 – 2 years
- Peripheral Support
Job Related Knowledge Required
- Service quality orientated
- Process and process driven
- Patient and diplomatic
- Customer focused
- Ability to follow instructions
- Team Player
Additional Requirements
- Must be available during weekends and after hours to attend to urgent IT issues that arise