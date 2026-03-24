IBM uses AI to give fans The Masters experience of their lives

Golf fans around the world tuning into this year’s Masters are in for a treat – IBM and the Masters Tournament have announced new and enhanced digital fan features for the 90th edition of one of golf’s most iconic events.

The watsonx AI-powered capabilities – the latest in a 30-year collaboration between IBM and the Masters – are designed to bring the rich history and on-course excitement of the Tournament to life for millions of golf fans around the world.

The Masters Vault video archive has been transformed into an interactive experience enabling fans worldwide to explore over 50 years of Masters Tournament final round broadcasts through simple, conversation-style prompts. A system of AI agents – powered by specialised solutions including IBM’s Granite small language modules (SLM) and agentic AI platform watsonx Orchestrate – are built to instantly find precise clips within full-length replays, making it easy and fun to find your favourites or relive the Tournament’s greatest, most iconic moments.

Masters Vault Search is built with optical character recognition, speech-to-text transcription of broadcast commentary and scene detection to analyse footage. The Masters’ vast historical database is utilised to deliver metadata on each clip including results dating back to 1968, as well as individual stroke data starting in 2015.

Returning for its third year, AI-powered Hole Insights will provide fans with more insights for greater accuracy around every shot taken by every player on every hole during the Masters.

The newly enhanced feature combines on-course visuals with data-driven insights such as historical scoring probabilities and contextual performance trends – helping fans better understand how each shot, position and decision impacts outcomes.

Legendary caddie and commentator Jim “Bones” Mackay advised the team behind the solution, lending his deep expertise and firsthand knowledge of one of golf’s most complex courses to help deliver more accurate, context-rich analysis.

The moment a ball comes to rest, its exact coordinates are captured and compared against historical data for the hole location. Watsonx then calculates the probabilities of making an eagle, birdie, par, bogey or more and generates an insight based on that analysis. (eg. “Historically, from this spot, players across the field have a 12,5% chance of making birdie and an 81,25% chance of making par.”) Users will see a different insight for a golfer at the same position, depending on what shot they are taking.

“The Masters Tournament and IBM have continually raised the bar on unique digital experiences that blend cutting-edge technology with the timelessness of Augusta National Golf Club,” says Jonathan Adashek, senior vice -president of Marketing and Communications at IBM. “The introduction of Masters Vault Search and updates to Hole Insights show how generative and agentic AI can transform vast amounts of data into meaningful insights – whether you’re a golf fan who wants to understand the implications of a single shot in realtime, or a financial institution using AI to analyse millions of transactions to identify patterns and inform decisions.”

The Masters takes place at Augusta National Golf Club from 9 April to 12 April.