Modernising banking and insurance for Africa’s digital economy

The future of digital banking and insurance in Africa is being shaped by forces that are transforming how people access, use and trust financial services.

By Nitesh Singh, financial services and CMT lead for Accenture, South Africa

A growing mobile-first population expects experiences that are seamless, personalised and inclusive.

Many banking relationships now begin – and often remain – on devices, prompting institutions to prioritise digital channels and design services for customers who may never visit a branch.

Beyond convenience, mobile adoption is a powerful driver of financial inclusion, extending essential services to previously underserved communities and turning connectivity into opportunity.

In South Africa, one of the continent’s more mature banking markets, digital adoption continues to grow, with millions of customers engaging through online channels and banks investing in scalable platforms that provide broader access and richer experiences.

Beyond South Africa, embedded finance is gaining traction across the continent, moving beyond basic payments to integrate lending, insurance and other financial products into everyday digital interactions through e-commerce ecosystems and mobile wallets.

This approach helps bridge gaps in traditional service delivery and creates new pathways for growth that are responsive to local needs.

Artificial intelligence (AI) is playing a central role in this evolution. A growing proportion of financial institutions in South Africa are actively employing AI, particularly within banking, as they look to enhance operational efficiency, personalise customer experiences and strengthen risk management.

AI-driven tools now support fraud detection, compliance monitoring and customer service automation, while insurers are exploring similar technologies to improve claims processing and service delivery.

Across Africa, fintech and financial services are leveraging AI to broaden access to affordable credit, automate risk assessment and tailor products for individuals who were previously excluded from formal financial systems.

When combined with alternative data sources and bias detection frameworks, AI can support more inclusive lending and customised insurance offerings that reflect people’s real circumstances.

The emphasis on personalisation is not limited to customer-facing features. AI-driven credit scoring and fraud detection systems are helping institutions better understand risk and deploy services more confidently, while digital identity solutions and automated compliance tools are making regulatory adherence more efficient.

These technologies are not just improving service delivery in urban centres; they are unlocking pathways to financial participation for rural and lower-income customers by reducing barriers to entry and simplifying onboarding.

Yet with opportunity comes risk, and the rapid rise of digital banking and insurance has made cybersecurity a top strategic priority. Financial institutions across the continent have reported significant cyber threats, driven in part by the very technologies that power digital services.

Phishing, social engineering and other sophisticated attacks are increasingly common, prompting banks to enhance their defences with real-time monitoring, advanced fraud detection systems and strengthened infrastructure.

This focus on digital trust is essential, because the confidence customers place in a financial institution’s ability to protect their data and assets will increasingly determine their willingness to engage with its services.

South Africa’s position as both a relatively mature market and a gateway to the broader continent gives it unique relevance in this landscape. Local banks and insurers are often early adopters of emerging technologies, yet they must balance innovation with compliance and governance.

Investments in AI are growing, with institutions planning significant expenditure to scale capabilities, but concerns about regulatory readiness, algorithmic bias and data protection remain front of mind.

As regulators and industry bodies release new frameworks and guidance, the emphasis is on building digital trust without stifling innovation.

For insurers, digital transformation is reshaping how products are designed, underwritten and delivered. Digital platforms and AI are enabling microinsurance and usage-based models that make protection more affordable and relevant for lower-income segments.

Personalised policy offerings, intelligent claims processing and automated customer support are helping the insurance sector deepen engagement and drive inclusion in a market where penetration has historically lagged.

As Africa’s digital economy evolves, the success of banks and insurers will increasingly hinge on their ability to modernise core platforms, harness data and AI for decision-making, fortify digital trust, and build agile operating models that can respond to rapid change.

Institutions that strike this balance will be better positioned to serve both the digitally savvy and those newly entering the financial system, advancing inclusion while delivering experiences that feel intuitive, secure and relevant to everyday life.

Africa’s digital banking and insurance future will be defined by how well organisations integrate technology with trust, operational resilience and customer understanding.

Institutions that embrace this challenge and evolve accordingly will not only improve business performance but also play a pivotal role in extending financial access and empowerment across the continent.