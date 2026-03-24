Where virtualisation will take Africa’s telecommunications sector

Telecommunications has always been one of Africa’s most pioneering sectors. Though some countries may be more mature than others in terms of infrastructure and resources, the continent leads thanks to its pace of innovation.

By Chris Mulder, senior solutions architect: sub-Saharan Africa at Red Hat

And the sector is ready for its next stage of growth. Propelled by the widespread adoption of mobile and internet services, the expansion of Africa’s cloud computing market, and the rollout of 5G connectivity, telcos are diversifying their revenue streams and accelerating investments in core infrastructure.

Central to those investments is deploying new technologies such as virtual networks, hybrid and cloud-native architectures, and API-driven monetisation, and the result is an ecosystem that enables sustainable business growth and investment optimisation.

Addressing technical debt to drive innovation

The biggest challenge telcos face when it comes to modernising networks is addressing technical debt. The competitiveness of the telecommunications sector requires service providers to invest in technology and onboard solutions that deliver immediate results and generate value.

There is an incentive to adopt quickly and shorten go-to-market times, and that can lead to debt at a code and process level, where software development stages are skipped or code becomes too costly to maintain or fix, as well as at an architectural level where organisations have to deal with unnecessary amounts of complexity.

Major providers across Africa have also consistently built at all cost with the goal of getting services to the end customer, which results in the sector requiring high levels of capital investment in the physical hardware that makes up their infrastructure. We see this with the likes of MTN, who recently increased its shareholding in telecommunications firm IHS Towers, and whose subsidiary in Ghana plans to invest over $1-billion over the next three years to strengthen digital infrastructure in the country.

To address technical challenges and be competitive in 2026, telcos must leverage a unified application platform that allows them to modernise across departments. Taking a platform-based approach simplifies operational complexity and provides the programmability needed to accelerate time-to-value for new services.

By moving existing applications to virtualised environments while simultaneously building cloud-native solutions, service providers can modernise without disrupting current revenue streams.

The building blocks of a virtual, cloud-native network

Conversations about virtualisation for telcos start off the same as they would for other businesses, but where the sector starts to distinguish itself is with the nature of its technology ecosystems.

Telecommunications infrastructure is one part traditional IT and one part highly specialised radio-based networks and equipment, all of which are subject to stringent compliance tests and regulations.

Where telcos have especially gained ground is in their shift to the cloud. Traditional network functions virtualisation (NFV) has given way to cloud-native network functions (CNFs) where network components are containerised, enabling providers to run different services more easily and within the same cluster.

At the same time, containers allow providers to break network software down into microservices, which, when combined with a service mesh architecture, means they can scale or update that software on-demand as well as bring new features to market quicker.

Taking a cloud-native approach and adopting CNFs, containers and microservices eliminates telcos’ need for dedicated hardware as well as consolidates their infrastructure and resources more effectively.

For example, if a certain region is experiencing high demand, operators can move, run and scale applications to accommodate that demand, all without compromising speed or quality of service.

The future of telco: Virtual, intelligent, open

Indeed, no conversation about virtualisation would be complete without mentioning artificial intelligence. According to Nvidia’s annual “State of AI in Telecommunications” survey report, 90% of operators report that ​AI is helping them increase annual revenue and lower costs.

Indeed, AI is accelerating telco transformation, helping service providers move toward AI-native capabilities that reduce operational costs and generate new revenue.

By leveraging a consistent, trusted AI platform, telcos in Africa can own their AI models and t​​rain the​​m on their own data to​​ ensure privacy and local relevance.

Also of note, according to that same report, 89% of operators say open source models and software are important to their AI strategy. This speaks to the need for telcos to adopt an open approach to their networks.

By leveraging a single application platform that stretches across their infrastructure, linking environments and enabling full interoperability, telcos can manage their networks consistently, maintain a standardised foundation on which innovation can take place, and optimise their operational efficiency.

The facts speak for themselves: Open source is the catalyst for innovation, providing African telcos with the efficiency and scalability needed to avoid vendor lock-in while adapting to rapidly changing market needs.

By transforming networks and nurturing technology ecosystems that prioritise freedom of choice, consistency, and openness, operators can deliver new and existing services to their customers more efficiently and unlock new market opportunities.