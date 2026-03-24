Why service desks are becoming business risk points

Most South African organisations rely on IT to keep operations moving. Systems must be available, devices must work, and connectivity must be reliable.

Gerrit Pienaar, regional manager at IPT

Yet in many businesses, IT service management still operates as a reactive function. It follows a familiar pattern of something breaks, someone logs a ticket, and then a technician responds.

While this might seem manageable, it can result in significant risk. When service desks are treated purely as technical support units rather than operational control points, blind spots can quickly become apparent.

For instance, ticketing systems could be fragmented across operations, escalation paths are inconsistent, and the technical team has limited visibility into IT performance metrics.

The cost of this usually shows up when projects get delayed or when frustrated employees try to fix problems themselves. Reactive IT promotes a constant state of firefighting, diverting valuable capacity from IT teams. Over time, inefficiency becomes part of a ‘business as usual’ mindset.

Of course, multiple ticketing tools can coexist. For instance, one platform for incidents and another for changes. Emails can serve as a channel for informal requests, while spreadsheets can track follow-ups.

But in such an environment, accountability can easily become diluted. It gets difficult to answer simple questions like who is responsible for troubleshooting, how long a ticket has been open, or whether it has been escalated through proper channels.

When those questions cannot be answered with certainty, risk increases.

Overcoming business risk

Inefficiencies in how tickets are escalated can be particularly dangerous. An issue that starts out as relatively minor can become disruptive when it ends up in the wrong queue or is routed manually.

Without structured workflows, resolution depends too much on individual initiative rather than on fixed processes.

Eventually, the service desk can become a governance gap.

When designed properly, service management functions as a control layer. It provides visibility into demand, capacity, and performance. In turn, this enables the company to standardise how incidents, service requests, and changes are handled.

The result is data that can be used to assess the operational health of the business.

Vague environment

Without that structure, IT support becomes too vague.

This has broader consequences. Business continuity planning relies on accurate service data. Risk assessments depend on incident trends and resolution times. Executive oversight requires measurable indicators. The service desk must be able to produce reliable insights.

In South Africa, companies work under increasing regulatory scrutiny and economic pressure. Any inefficiencies can compound costs. Downtime impacts revenue while poor change management increases risk. Of course, informal workarounds can also introduce security vulnerabilities.

The irony is that many organisations have invested significantly in infrastructure modernisation while leaving service management processes largely untouched. Cloud migration, endpoint upgrades, and cybersecurity enhancements are prioritised.

Yet the system that tracks, manages, and escalates issues remains fragmented.

Reactive by design

By structuring service management, companies can mitigate risk. While this will not eliminate incidents, it does create a certain predictability.

Defined workflows reduce ambiguity, and automated routing improves response time. Clear ownership of who is responsible for tickets significantly improves accountability.

This is not about turning the service desk into a bureaucratic layer. It is about recognising that IT service management goes beyond being a support function. Instead, it is an important governance mechanism that influences productivity, resilience, and risk posture.

The blind spot

The hidden cost of reactive IT is not only slower resolution, but also increased costs. It is a strategic blind spot.

If organisations want to reduce operational risk, improve continuity, and strengthen oversight, they must look beyond infrastructure and examine how they manage service demand.

Because the way issues are logged, tracked, escalated, and measured often reveals more about organisational maturity than the number of systems deployed. And in many cases, that is where the real exposure lies.