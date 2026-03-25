bolttech Repairs appointed as Authorised Nationwide Service Partner for ASUS

ASUS South Africa has appointed bolttech Repairs South Africa as an authorised nationwide service partner to support ASUS PC customers across the country.

The partnership, which went live on 1 March 2026, provides professional repair and support services for ASUS devices, including the company’s commercial PC portfolio such as ExpertBook laptops and ExpertCenter desktops and All-in-One PCs.

“After-sales service is often overlooked in our region, but it plays a critical role in the overall ownership experience,” says Werner Joubert, country head and commercial business development manager at ASUS South Africa.

“When evaluating potential service partners, bolttech stood out due to its strong reputation and international expertise in device repairs. Their focus on service excellence supports our goal of reducing downtime for customers and ensuring ASUS devices are supported by a dependable service infrastructure.”

Under the agreement, bolttech Repairs South Africa will provide authorised repair services for both ASUS consumer and commercial products sold in South Africa.

Services include device diagnostics, repairs using genuine ASUS parts, and both warranty and out-of-warranty support.

Customers can log service requests directly through the official ASUS repair portal. Devices can then be sent via carry-in service or courier collection, allowing customers across South Africa to access authorised repair services efficiently.

“Service is bolttech’s core business,” Joubert adds. “Our end users, reseller partners and distributors can expect quicker, more efficient turnaround on devices that require repair. This gives customers peace of mind knowing their ASUS devices are supported by a dedicated and experienced service partner.”

Typical service targets include turnaround times of approximately five working days for carry-in repairs and nine working days for courier collections, depending on the nature of the repair and the availability of parts.

The partnership introduces a centralised repair model designed to streamline service processes and maintain consistent repair standards. By managing repairs through a dedicated authorised facility, ASUS and bolttech aim to improve turnaround times while maintaining strict quality control and access to genuine components.

bolttech Repairs South Africa brings more than 17 years of experience in authorised electronic device repairs and forms part of the global bolttech organisation, which operates in 35 markets across four continents. The company provides repair services for multiple leading technology brands and specialises in device lifecycle support, including diagnostics, component replacement, software servicing and refurbishment.

Customers can log service requests through the official ASUS repair portal: https://eu-rma.asus.com/za