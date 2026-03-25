Kaspersky and AFRIPOL conduct joint cybersecurity training

As part of a joint initiative with AFRIPOL, Kaspersky provided cybersecurity training courses for law enforcement representatives from 23 African countries, unpacking the fundamentals of Security Operations Center (SOC) activities and advanced threat hunting techniques.

As cyberthreats continue to grow in scale and complexity, strengthening the technical capabilities of law enforcement agencies has become an important priority worldwide.

From November 2025 to March 2026, around 40 African officers from 23 countries received “Security Operations and Threat Hunting” training, provided as part of the cooperation agreement between Kaspersky and AFRIPOL signed in 2024.

During the training, African officers gained practical knowledge of Security Operations Center (SOC) activities and modern cyber-defence practices.

The programme covered key aspects of threat detection and incident investigation, including how to identify malicious activity in Windows and Linux environments, analyse attacker tactics, techniques and procedures (TTPs) and use threat intelligence to uncover advanced threats.

As part of the training, a series of online Q&A sessions were organised, providing participants with the opportunity to engage directly with experts and course authors from Kaspersky’s Security Services team.

These sessions allowed attendees to clarify complex topics, discuss practical cases and receive additional insights, reinforcing the learning experience and ensuring a deeper understanding of key cybersecurity concepts.

“Cybercrime today is highly sophisticated, borderless and constantly evolving, which means no single organisation can tackle it alone,” says Yuliya Shlychkova, vice-president: public affairs at Kaspersky. “This is why cooperation and knowledge sharing between the private cybersecurity sector and law enforcement agencies are so critical.

“Our long-standing collaboration with AFRIPOL demonstrates the value of this approach. Over the years, Kaspersky and AFRIPOL have worked together to better understand the cyberthreat landscape across Africa and to support international efforts aimed at disrupting cybercrime.

“By continuing to invest in training and capacity building, we aim to support law enforcement professionals with the expertise they need to investigate digital crimes effectively and contribute to building a safer and more trusted digital environment for everyone.”

Dr Mohammed Benaired, head: training and capacity building division at AFRIPOL, comments: “Strengthening the capabilities of law enforcement agencies is essential to effectively address the growing complexity of cybercrime across the African continent.

“Initiatives such as this training programme play an important role in equipping officers with the practical skills needed to investigate cyber incidents, analyse digital evidence and respond to emerging threats.

“Cooperation with partners from the private cybersecurity sector, such as Kaspersky, helps law enforcement agencies stay informed about the latest threat trends and investigative approaches. We highly value this collaboration and the opportunity it creates to further develop the cybercrime response capabilities of AFRIPOL member countries.”

In 2024 Kaspersky and AFRIPOL signed a cooperation agreement in preventing and fighting cybercrime. Covering a period of five years, the document formalises and facilitates cooperation between the company and the law enforcement agency in sharing threat intelligence data on the latest cybercriminal activities and entails the provision of assistance and know-how in information security analysis.