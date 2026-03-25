Lauren Potgieter is new country manager for Infobip SA

Lauren Potgieter has been appointed as country manager for Infobip South Africa.

Potgieter brings over 26 years of experience across business process management, customer experience, and global operations.

He holds a Bachelor of Business Administration (BBA) and several professional qualifications, including PRINCE2 and Six Sigma Green Belt.

“Across every market I have worked in, the common thread is the power of connected experiences,” Potgieter says. “When technology and people align around the customer, transformation becomes scalable and sustainable, that’s what excites me most about leading Infobip’s next phase in South Africa.

“At Infobip, my goal is to help businesses turn every customer interaction into a connected, consistent experience. Through AI-driven customer journey orchestration — powered by solutions like AgentOS — we can unify strategy, people and omnichannel technology to deliver smarter, more personalised experiences across voice, WhatsApp, SMS and emerging digital touchpoints.”