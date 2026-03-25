Recognising supply chain excellence amid global disruption

At a time when global supply chains are facing extraordinary disruption, the 2026 Africa Supply Chain Excellence Awards (ASCEA) will recognise and celebrate organisations across Africa that are demonstrating resilience, innovation and leadership in navigating an increasingly complex supply chain landscape.

Organisers are calling for organisations of all sizes and from all sectors across Africa to enter before the deadline of 30 April 2026.

Now in their fifth year, the awards have grown steadily in both scale and impact, reflecting the increasingly central role that supply chains play in economic growth, business continuity and social progress across the continent, the organisers state.

“More than ever, there is a need to highlight and share the success stories of organisations that are not only adapting to change but actively shaping the future of supply chain management in Africa,” says ASCEA director Liesl De Wet.

“Supply chains are the backbone of economic growth. They do much more than simply get goods from A to B. They are key to businesses’ growth and success; to strong, healthy communities; a more resilient continent; and to protecting and preserving the planet. These awards recognise organisations that are setting new standards for supply chain management in Africa. With the deadline approaching, we encourage companies not to miss this opportunity to gain recognition and inspire others.”

The Newlyn Group has come on board as the first-ever Headline Sponsor of ASCEA.

“Newlyn Group is proud to be the headline sponsor of the 2026 Africa Supply Chain Excellence Awards. As a business involved in the development of modern logistics and industrial infrastructure, we understand the critical role that efficient supply chains play in enabling trade, supporting industry and keeping our economy moving,” comments Raj Balmakhun, CEO of Newlyn Group.

“These awards recognise the people and the organisations whose work strengthens the sector and drives progress across Africa,” he adds.

Categories for ASCEA submissions span the full supply chain ecosystem – from manufacturing, procurement and logistics to warehousing, distribution and transport, as well as key focus areas such as sustainability, humanitarian and healthcare supply chains, digital transformation and skills development.

Additional sponsors supporting the 2026 programme include Forte Supply Chain Solutions, BidAir Cargo, DP World and Standard Bank. ASCEA’s event partners this year are The Chartered Institute of Logistics and Transport (CILT), Logis-T Africa, Road Freight Association (RFA), SAPICS, Southern African Institute for Industrial Engineering (SAIIE), South African Express Parcel Association (SAEPA), Smart Procurement World, Supply Chain First, Supply Chain Now, Upavon Management and the Transport Forum.

The winners of ASCEA 2026 will be announced at a Gala Dinner on 19 August 2026.

To find out more or to enter the 2026 Africa Supply Chain Excellence Awards, visit: https://www.ascea.co.za/