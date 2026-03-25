Vibe coders are like doctors

By Barry Buck – Apple quietly blocked updates for popular vibe coding apps like Replit this week, locking the peasants out of the walled garden.

The king doesn’t want commoners building apps on apps installed from his kingdom – which makes you wonder why they bothered writing Swift to replace Objective(ly Horrible) C if the plan was always a VIP lounge rather than a walled garden.

Not a huge deal in itself. If you’re shipping business-critical pull requests from your iPhone, you’re either Terry Davis or delusional.

The bigger issue is the narrative. AI providers, media outlets and a chorus of LinkedIn prophets have been selling the idea that non-coders can ship complete products from nothing but an idea.

Meanwhile, 200 protestors marched between the San Francisco offices of Anthropic, OpenAI and xAI last weekend, pitchforking about AI replacing their jobs.

Both sides are falling for the same con. The tool is extraordinary, but the result still speaks of the hand that holds it – and vibe-coded prototypes are not products; they’re technical debt wearing a tuxedo.

Even if you ship perfect software, that’s maybe 30% of a viable business. Marketing, sales, customer relations, support, operations, governance – all orbiting a core that still needs humans who know what they’re doing.

South African startup HyperDev has literally built a business around this gap: turning vibe-coded apps into actual companies. The fact that this is a market tells you everything.

But here’s the comparison nobody’s making. Imagine the AI marketing machine applied its “anyone can code” energy to medicine. “Perform trauma surgery from just an idea!” “Produce intelligence-enhancing medication from a prompt!”

It sounds absurd because the consequences of unskilled contribution are immediate and lethal – so much so that even the UN is scrambling to add safeguards to medical AI.

Chef Gusteau said “Anyone can cook!” – but Ratatouille conveniently left out the food poisoning.

The difference between code and medicine isn’t the danger – it’s the delay. A badly built app won’t kill someone on the table, but vibe-coded financial systems or – let’s not laugh too hard – missile guidance systems have consequences that arrive later and land harder.

So yes, vibe coders are like doctors. At least Apple keeps them both away from the App Store.

Barry Buck is the chief technology officer of Saucecode and Roboteur architect

www.saucecode.tech