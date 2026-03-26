Deloitte partners with AWS to launch The Nerve

Deloitte, in partnership with AWS, has opened a new operational intelligence centre to drive realtime, intelligence-led decision-making and business transformation.

A first on the continent, the Nerve is located at the company’s Waterfall offices, and will initially focus on the mining industry.

The new facility aims to help customers make faster decisions based on relevant and realtime information.

It integrates various sources of verified information, using artificial intelligence (AI) to derive useful insights and initiate actions.

The Nerve provides realtime visibility across key operations and multiple business areas simultaneously, flagging issues, recommending actions and initiating remediation where relevant.

Derek Shraer, leader of the AWS business at Deloitte in Africa, points out that any business consists of a number of moving parts that need to be carefully orchestrated.

“The Nerve is a sensing and response centre. It is able to connect operating signals with the ability to generate insights, make decisions, and take action.”

He describes the “impact gap” that exists with systems that may provide insights but fail to initiate actions.

“A large part of what we are doing with The Nerve is to stitch all of that together, providing insights and intelligence that leads to action.”

The initiative is a joint project by Deloitte and AWS, powered by AWS technology.

“This is not only about building solutions,” Shraer adds. “We have a joint obsession to deploy technology that drives business optimisation.

“This requires sector expertise, domain expertise, deep engineering AI and data capability, and world-class technology within the necessary structures to bring it all together.”

The Deloitte/AWS alliance is a global one, and the two companies have successfully completed about 3 000 projects around the globe.

The Nerve is launching with a team of 150 people, with all capability built locally.

Deloitte has also initiated an agentic AI engineering fast-track programme with an initial 30 people.