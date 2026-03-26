From pipeline to pipe dream: South Africa’s mathematics crisis

Only one in three matriculants took pure Mathematics in 2025.

For a country where STEM skills are officially classified as critical – and where the National Development Plan targets 450 000 university-ready maths and science students by 2030 – that number should alarm every South African, not just educators.

Mathematics education in South Africa is in a critical state: more than 460 public schools in South Africa no longer offer mathematics as a subject.

In the 2025 National Senior Certificate results, just 34.1% of matric candidates chose pure mathematics. Over two-thirds of this matric cohort opted for Mathematical Literacy, effectively closing the door on any university programme in science, technology, engineering or mathematics before they had even opened it.

The mathematics pass rate – already measured at a generous 30% threshold – fell from 69,1% in 2024 to 64% in 2025. Distinctions are declining too.

The STEM pipeline is not just underperforming; it is narrowing at its base, with harsh consequences for our youth and economy.

Legacy of inequality

South Africa’s mathematics crisis does not exist in a vacuum. It is inseparable from historical, racial and spatial inequality. Rural and township schools bear the heaviest burden: overcrowded classrooms, insufficient contact time, a shortage of qualified teachers and a near-total absence of adequate learning materials.

This is evident in the 2023 Trends in International Mathematics and Science Study (TIMSS) which placed South African Grade 5 learners last among 59 countries assessed, and high school learners fifth from the bottom.

The acute teacher shortage is seeing STEM-focused educators for Grades 8 to 12 added to the Department of Home Affairs’ official Critical Skills List

Schools protect pass rates, learners pay the price

Across the country, schools are under pressure to protect pass rates, often encouraging struggling learners towards Mathematical Literacy.

A learner who passes Mathematical Literacy cannot qualify for a STEM degree – locking them out of engineering, data science, software development and the other vital professions driving the AI economy.

In a country with one of the highest unemployment rates in the world, that is not a neutral academic choice – it is a life-altering one.

“It is a short-term fix with long-term consequences. By steering learners away from pure mathematics, schools are narrowing their choices long before they have had a fair chance to shape their own futures,” says Dr Meyer, MD of IIE Rosebank College.

High-paying STEM jobs go unfilled while unemployment soars. These are not disconnected problems.

Mathematics Is a gateway, not just a subject

At its core, mathematics is a life skill. It develops habits of mind that matter far beyond STEM, building the capacity to reason logically, recognise patterns, solve problems, test assumptions and persist through difficulty.

“In an economy increasingly shaped by AI, automation and digital systems, those capacities are becoming more valuable, not less. Mathematics is not only needed to enter certain professions.

It is increasingly necessary to navigate a world in which people must interpret data, assess claims critically and engage intelligently with technology that shapes daily life,” says Dr Meyer.

A weak mathematics culture limits intellectual confidence and shrinks the broader skill base young people carry into the world of work. It leaves too many learners less prepared for a modern economy that rewards adaptability, analytical thinking and the ability to engage with complexity.

In that sense, Mathematics is both a gateway to specialised fields and a foundation for wider employability.

For learners from under-resourced communities especially, STEM proficiency represents one of the most credible paths out of poverty and unemployment.

The economic cost is personal and national

The consequences of mathematical underperformance are felt at every level of society.

At an individual level, a matric certificate without pure mathematics is a significantly diminished qualification – one that forecloses access to high-growth, high-paying careers in engineering, ICT, finance, healthcare and the green economy.

The earnings gap between those with STEM qualifications and those without is stark and widening. For a young person from a low-income household, that gap can determine whether the cycle of poverty continues or breaks.

At a national level, the cost is structural. South Africa faces a deepening paradox: unemployment sits among the highest in the world, yet skilled STEM positions go unfilled because the talent pipeline simply does not exist.

The manufacturing, energy, infrastructure and technology sectors – all engines of potential economic growth – are constrained by a shortage of qualified professionals that traces directly back to the mathematics classroom.

Every year that the crisis goes unaddressed is another year of lost productivity, stalled development and diminished global competitiveness.

The 2030 target is becoming a pipedream

South Africa is not building the STEM skills its economy urgently needs – it is falling further behind. The STEM gap is widening not only because pass rates are dropping, but because fewer students are choosing to take the subject at all.

Dr Meyer says that “when fewer learners take pure Mathematics, the effects do not stop at school level. Universities struggle to fill scarce-skills programmes and the profession that drive growth remain under pressure.

“This in turn further weakens the economy’s ability to grow, innovate and absorb young talent.”

The problem cannot be solved at matric level alone. Foundational Mathematics must be prioritised from the earliest years of schooling – through primary, intermediate, senior and FET phases.

Without strong numeracy at the foundation phase, learners arrive at high school already too far behind to cope with pure Mathematics.

The inevitable result is a drift towards Mathematical Literacy, not by choice, but by default.

Intervention must start early, be adequately resourced, and be sustained – with professional development for teachers, targeted support for learners, and a clear-eyed refusal to treat lower-level substitutes as acceptable outcomes.

In 2025, 77% of mathematics candidates did not achieve 50% or more. Fewer than 3% earned the distinction required to qualify for engineering or science degrees.

What is required is not a lowering of the bar but a serious, sustained investment in the conditions that allow learners to clear it: qualified and properly supported teachers, well-resourced schools from the foundation phase upwards, and a refusal to accept that mathematical literacy is an adequate substitute for the real thing.