Intel launches Core Ultra Series 3 with Intel vPro

Intel has launched its most advanced commercial client portfolio, built for professionals and powering more than 125 designs.

The new Intel Core Ultra Series 3 with Intel vPro delivers an optimised PC experience for end users with power-efficient performance, security and easy device management for IT teams.

The company also unveiled its high-end Intel Arc Pro B70 & B65 discrete graphics cards, alongside retail availability for its Intel Xeon 600 processors for workstation, both of which are designed to deliver high compute and scalability for professionals across every industry.

At the centre is Intel Core Ultra Series 3, the first commercial PC platform built on Intel 18A, bringing next-generation performance efficiency and integrated AI acceleration to businesses worldwide.

Combined with the latest Intel vPro platform enhancements, Intel is redefining what organisations can expect from managed PCs – from seamless deployment to proactive security and intelligent fleet operations.

“From commercial laptops to high-performance workstations, this is the most expansive and capable commercial portfolio Intel has ever delivered,” says David Feng, vice-president of Client Computing Group and GM of PC Segments.

“We’re enabling IT and business leaders with the performance, power efficiency, security, manageability and AI capability they need to power the next era of work.”

Intel Core Ultra Series 3 Processors Built for Business

Intel Core Ultra Series 3 brings additional performance, power efficiency with longer lasting battery life, new class of integrated graphics and AI acceleration for commercial PCs.

Compared to four-year-old systems – the average PC refresh for businesses – users can expect:

Over 30% faster single and multi-thread performance

Up to 30% higher productivity

Up to 80% better graphics

Up to 4x AI performance

This combination enables faster everyday productivity, richer collaboration experiences and new AI-powered workflows across the enterprise.

Intel vPro: The Foundation for Modern Managed PCs

Intel vPro continues to set the standard for business security and fleet management with integrated security, manageability and reliability.

New capabilities include:

Intel vPro Certification Program : Improves application and accessory performance through deep ISV and ecosystem collaboration – reducing CPU utilisation, improving power efficiency and minimising background activity. Early results show as much as 59% reduction in CPU utilisation, 56% power efficiency improvement, and 74% reduction in busy background activity.

: Improves application and accessory performance through deep ISV and ecosystem collaboration – reducing CPU utilisation, improving power efficiency and minimising background activity. Early results show as much as 59% reduction in CPU utilisation, 56% power efficiency improvement, and 74% reduction in busy background activity. Intel vPro Intelligence with Device IQ : Introduces AI- driven analytics to proactively detect, diagnose and resolve device issues, reducing downtime and IT support burden. Integration with Digital Experience (DEX) platforms is planned for second half of 2026.

: Introduces AI- driven analytics to proactively detect, diagnose and resolve device issues, reducing downtime and IT support burden. Integration with Digital Experience (DEX) platforms is planned for second half of 2026. Intel vPro Fleet Services : Simplifies out-of-band manageability and disaster recovery through first and only fully managed, turnkey Software-as-a-Service (SaaS)-based activation and first silicon partner integrated with Microsoft Intune – eliminating the need for additional infrastructure. IT teams can quickly and intuitively activate Intel vPro manageability directly from the Intune admin centre, accelerating deployment and reducing complexity. More than 1 300 global commercial customers activated 5 the service in the last quarter.

: Simplifies out-of-band manageability and disaster recovery through first and only fully managed, turnkey Software-as-a-Service (SaaS)-based activation and first silicon partner integrated with Microsoft Intune – eliminating the need for additional infrastructure. IT teams can quickly and intuitively activate Intel vPro manageability directly from the Intune admin centre, accelerating deployment and reducing complexity. More than 1 300 global commercial customers activated the service in the last quarter. Intel vPro Security Enhancements: Adds Intel Total Storage Encryption for Microsoft BitLocker and AI-based threat detection with Intel Threat Detection Technology- (DTECT), the only silicon that detects the most advanced malware threats in real time.

New Intel Arc Pro Graphics: Built for Creators and AI Developers

Intel Arc Pro B70 and B65 discrete GPUs expand Intel’s professional graphics portfolio, delivering strong performance and value for content creation, engineering workloads and AI inference.

Built on Xe2 architecture, the discrete GPUs offer:

up to 32Xe Cores and 32GB VRAM

Optimized performance for multi-user and multi-agent AI workloads

Strong price-to-performance for inference, across workstation and edge deployments

Performance benefits include: