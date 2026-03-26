Intellehub, TASEZ sign MoU for skills development in Tshwane

Intellehub People Solutions has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Tshwane Automotive Special Economic Zone (TASEZ) to collaborate on skills development initiatives aimed at strengthening Tshwane’s automotive industry.

The agreement establishes a formal framework for cooperation between the two organisations, with a focus on workforce development, capacity building and expanding economic participation across the automotive value chain.

The MoU marks the beginning of a strategic partnership that will explore and develop training initiatives aligned with national development priorities and industry skills needs, supporting both the formal and informal automotive sectors.

According to Dr Bheka Zulu, CEO of TASEZ, the agreement reflects a shared commitment to advancing human capital development within South Africa’s automotive industry.

“TASEZ was established to act as a catalyst for employment creation, economic growth and socio-economic development,” says Zulu. “This MoU with Intellehub formalises a partnership framework that enables us to extend that mandate into human capital development through structured collaboration.”

He adds that the partnership will create a platform for future programmes aimed at strengthening the automotive value chain and supporting inclusive economic growth.

“By building this relationship strategically, we are laying the groundwork for programmes that can support skills development and long-term industry sustainability,” Zulu concludes.

The agreement creates an enabling framework for both organisations to jointly explore, design and implement skills development programmes as the partnership evolves.

“There is significant potential within the system to strengthen access to structured training and formal recognition of skills,” says Thandisizwe Kopolo, MD of Intellehub.

“This MoU establishes the foundation for a collaborative relationship that allows us to align institutional capabilities, governance systems and technical expertise in a way that can deliver sustainable impact over time.”

Future initiatives under the partnership may include accredited training programmes and structured skills development pathways, subject to funding availability and implementation readiness.