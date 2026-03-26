Mike Lynch estate loses appeal over HPE payment

The estate of Autonomy founder Mike Lynch will be liable to pay Hewlett-Packard Enterprise up to $5-billion.

This week the estate was refused permission to appeal a London High Court ruling that it needs to pay amount originally awarded to HPE.

In 2022, the court found that Lynch and Autonomy’s chief financial officer Sushovan Hussain had inflated Autonomy’s value ahead of HPE’s $11,1-billion acquisition of the company.

Within a year of the purchase, HPE had writted down Autonomy’s worth by $8,8-billion, and made a case to recover $5-billion from Lynch and Hussain.

The estate had sought to overturn the liability and damages, which have been attracting interest up to 2023.

It can still apply directly to the Court of Appeal.