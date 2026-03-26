Promising ICT students win ISPA Inspires scholarships

Three young rising stars have joined the ranks of ISPA Inspires educational sponsorship recipients.

Angel Agbugba, Thabo Dladla and Dean Feldman will receive ISPA Inspires funding for the 2026 academic year, according to South Africa’s official internet Industry Representative Body (IRB).

“A strong pipeline of skilled and diverse talent is essential to the future of our industry,” says Aurora Vani, chair of ISPA’s Social Development working group.

ISPA Inspires is a noted ICT (Information and communications technology) sector funding programme that has helped create valuable industry access points.

Past winners have described the programme as “opening doors” and being “positively life-changing” for emerging talent as financial burdens can be a hindrance to academic progress.

Angel, Thabo and Dean were chosen for their academic potential, commitment and passion for the ICT sector. They will receive financial support and opportunities to connect with industry professionals – including ISPA members – who can help realise their bright futures.

Angel is a third-year Computer Science student at Tshwane University of Technology. She is the first in her family to attend university. Raised in a single-parent household, Angel took a gap year after matriculating in 2022 to help with family finances. She aspires to become a software engineer.

Thabo is a final-year BSc student in Computer Science and Computer Engineering at the University of Cape Town. His long-standing interest in engineering and recent exposure to networking fundamentals via SANReN CSC has deepened his ambition to build solutions, including applications of AI and engineering in healthcare.

Dean is a third-year Computer Science student with strong skills in algorithms, data structures and software development. He is passionate about problem-solving, analytical thinking and applying technical skills to real‑world challenges. Dean is motivated to continue learning and contributing to software development and engineering projects.

“Angel, Thabo and Dean represent the determination and innovation that the ICT sector needs. We congratulate them and look forward to supporting their academic journeys and future contributions to South Africa’s ICT sector,” concludes Vani.