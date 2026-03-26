Shane Heraty succeeds David Meads as Cisco MEA-TRC head.

Cisco has appointed Shane Heraty as vice-president and GM of its operations in the Middle East, Africa, Türkiye, Romania, and CIS (MEA-TRC) effective 1 May and responsible for the company’s strategy and commercial business in the region.

He takes up the position from South African David Meads who is retiring after 30 years at Cisco.

Cisco says Heraty brings a wealth of experience to the position, with an extensive 30-year background in global and regional technology, including more than 20 years at Cisco. Most recently, he led Cisco Africa, where he drove Cisco’s investment strategy across the continent and fast-tracked the Cisco Country Digital Acceleration (CDA) programme in multiple African countries.

Heraty has held several key leadership roles including three years as GM for Cisco Qatar, where he lived for nearly a decade. He also led Cisco’s business across Scotland, Ireland, and Commercial UKI. His experience spans the partner ecosystem, service providers, and enterprise organisations, giving him a comprehensive perspective on the evolving technology landscape.

“Shane is a seasoned leader with a deep understanding of the region and a strong track record driving complex digital transformation that are instrumental in delivering the business outcomes our customers need,” says Gordon Thomson, president, Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA), Cisco. “Under Shane’s leadership, Cisco will strengthen connections across the region’s digital ecosystem, accelerate the critical AI infrastructure buildout, and help unlock the full potential of technology.”