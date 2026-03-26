West African banks are at a crossroads

Banks in West Africa face a critical infrastructure choice in their digital transformation between cloud, colocation or on-premises storage, as data sovereignty laws are reshaping banking infrastructure.

By Oluwamuyiwa Akinmejiwa, end user business leader at Schneider Electric

As banks modernise, strict data sovereignty requirements, such as Nigeria’s Data Protection Act (2023) and Ghana’s Data Protection Act (2012), are forcing them to ensure that sensitive financial information remains within national borders, making compliance and security non-negotiable.

As a result, hyperscale cloud providers and Artificial Intelligence (AI) data centres, often offshore or not aligned with local regulatory frameworks, struggle to meet the needs of these highly regulated financial institutions.

But while banks in the region see clear advantages in on-premises and locally co-located data centres, each option also comes with limitations. On-premises and colocation both support data sovereignty and regulatory compliance, but neither eliminates the bank’s responsibility for securing its own data.

On the other hand, colocation strengthens physical security and reliability, while on-premises offers maximum control, but both require careful management as data volumes and AI workloads grow.

Need for balance

Thus, West African banks must strive for a balanced mix of on-premises, colocation and compliant local cloud solutions; each chosen based on the sensitivity of the data and the regulatory demands governing it.

Hyperscale cloud providers and AI data centres often struggle to meet West African banking compliance because they lack in-country data residency, rely on inadequate local infrastructure and operate within a fragmented regulatory landscape.

Despite their advanced technology and global scale, most do not offer fully localised, regulator-aligned solutions required by financial authorities such as the Central Bank of Nigeria.

However, while data sovereignty is a major and often defining concern for banks, it is far from the only factor shaping their infrastructure decisions. Institutions must also navigate broader regulatory requirements, technical and operational constraints and strategic security considerations.

Essentially, data sovereignty is just the tip of the regulatory iceberg. Banks are simultaneously trying to balance security needs, legacy system integration, vendor dependence, and rising operational costs.

Deciding factors

Local infrastructure capacity, including power reliability, internet quality and data‑centre availability, is often the deciding factor in whether West African banks adopt cloud or remain on‑premise.

Even though the cloud offers scalability and efficiency, banks with strong existing on-premises setups (such as GTBank, FirstBank, and Ecobank) continue to host critical systems locally to ensure data sovereignty, high security and low latency.

In regions with weak infrastructure, cloud adoption becomes even harder. Unstable power or unreliable connectivity makes on-premises environments a safer, though more expensive, choice for mission-critical services like payments and trading.

Data sovereignty and innovation

Major banks, operating across Nigeria, Ghana and the wider region, balance innovation with data sovereignty by adopting a trust-by-design approach. This means embedding strong data‑privacy principles into every digital initiative while still delivering modern, customer-centric services.

By combining trust‑by‑design, customer-centric digital services, fintech collaboration and strong regulatory alignment, West African banks can innovate rapidly while maintaining data sovereignty and deepening customer trust, which are both essential for long‑term success in the region’s fast-evolving financial sector.

West African countries have become far more protective of sensitive data, as governments now view data as a national‑security asset, not just an IT issue. If critical financial or identity data from Nigeria or Ghana were hosted abroad, it could expose the country to geopolitical risk, cyber‑attacks, or even forms of digital warfare.

This is why regulators are enforcing strict data‑sovereignty and residency rules, ensuring that sensitive information stays within national borders. The rise of local investments by global players like Equinix and Digital Realty reflects this shift.