AI ambitions at risk as cloud value not fully realised

Only 14% of global organisations – and 11% of African enterprises – have reached the highest level of cloud maturity despite two decades of cloud adoption, according to new research from NTT Data.
The report, “Cloud-led innovations in the era of AI: The new rules for driving value with cloud”, is based on a global survey of more than 2 300 senior decision-makers (including 125 leaders from Africa) and across 33 countries.
The findings highlight a paradox as cloud takes on a new and critical role as the execution layer of the AI operating model. While 99% of organisations say AI is increasing demand for cloud investment, 88% say current cloud investment levels are putting AI, cloud-native, and modernisation initiatives at risk.
Additionally, while cloud is seen as essential for innovation, fewer than half of organisations are satisfied with its impact or with their modernisation progress, signaling a disconnect between ambition and reality as expectations rise.
Cloud leaders, or organisations that indicated they are “cloud evolved” – the most advanced in terms of cloud adoption and impact with solid business performance – are significantly better positioned to capitalise on AI.
“AI is accelerating faster than enterprise cloud maturity,” says Charlie Li, president, global head of Cloud and Security at NTT Data. “Cloud has moved well beyond infrastructure and is now the execution layer for AI.
“Organisations that fail to evolve their cloud foundations risk constraining the growth and value of their AI investments. Our clients who are succeeding are treating cloud as a value creator, not a technology initiative.”
Murray Campbell, MD of Cloud and Security: MEA at NTT Data, adds: “AI is moving fast, and the cloud needs to keep pace. Across the African continent we see strong ambition, but many organisations still need to modernise and secure their cloud environments to unlock real value.
“When the basics are in place, cloud becomes a powerful enabler helping AI deliver meaningful impact and business growth.”
NTT Data outlines six rules organisations must adopt to turn cloud into a strategic value engine:
- Cloud and AI strategies need to be developed in tandem: AI demand is rising, yet alignment is uneven. CAIOs are 22% more likely than CIOs and CTOs to say AI increases cloud investment needs. Additionally, AI is cited as the top cloud skills gap.
- Cloud architecture choices will make or break your success: With cloud deployment choices now directly influencing cloud outcomes, organisations are increasingly adopting a mix of public, private, hybrid and sovereign cloud models. Nearly all expect private cloud growth and sovereign cloud adoption is projected to grow 50% in two years.
- Reimagine how you drive business value with modern applications: Despite widespread agreement that cloud should drive innovation, half say legacy applications and data platforms are holding it back. Modernisation is the top priority for the next two years.
- A platform-led approach is no longer optional: As investments stall and environments become more complex, more than half cite cloud cost management challenges and organisations expect a three-fold increase in fully managed cloud platforms.
- Reset your cloud transformation KPIs: While AI is critical for helping organisations shift from technical to business metrics for cloud initiatives, adoption remains uneven. 47% of cloud leaders used AI in their last cloud migration project, compared with 35% of all others.
- Make cloud secure with a focus on the basics: Security is the top cloud investment priority, yet confidence remains uneven: 68% of leaders are highly confident, versus 36% of all others. Leaders are also much more likely to define clear roles and responsibilities backed by regular audits, reinforcing the importance of the fundamentals as technology ecosystems grow more complex.