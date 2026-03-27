AI ambitions at risk as cloud value not fully realised

Only 14% of global organisations – and 11% of African enterprises – have reached the highest level of cloud maturity despite two decades of cloud adoption, according to new research from NTT Data.

The report, “Cloud-led innovations in the era of AI: The new rules for driving value with cloud”, is based on a global survey of more than 2 300 senior decision-makers (including 125 leaders from Africa) and across 33 countries.

The findings highlight a paradox as cloud takes on a new and critical role as the execution layer of the AI operating model. While 99% of organisations say AI is increasing demand for cloud investment, 88% say current cloud investment levels are putting AI, cloud-native, and modernisation initiatives at risk.

Additionally, while cloud is seen as essential for innovation, fewer than half of organisations are satisfied with its impact or with their modernisation progress, signaling a disconnect between ambition and reality as expectations rise.

Cloud leaders, or organisations that indicated they are “cloud evolved” – the most advanced in terms of cloud adoption and impact with solid business performance – are significantly better positioned to capitalise on AI.

“AI is accelerating faster than enterprise cloud maturity,” says Charlie Li, president, global head of Cloud and Security at NTT Data. “Cloud has moved well beyond infrastructure and is now the execution layer for AI.

“Organisations that fail to evolve their cloud foundations risk constraining the growth and value of their AI investments. Our clients who are succeeding are treating cloud as a value creator, not a technology initiative.”

Murray Campbell, MD of Cloud and Security: MEA at NTT Data, adds: “AI is moving fast, and the cloud needs to keep pace. Across the African continent we see strong ambition, but many organisations still need to modernise and secure their cloud environments to unlock real value.

“When the basics are in place, cloud becomes a powerful enabler helping AI deliver meaningful impact and business growth.”

NTT Data outlines six rules organisations must adopt to turn cloud into a strategic value engine: