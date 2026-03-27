Applications open for Orange Social Ventures Prize in Middle East and Africa

Applications have opened for the 16th edition of the Orange Ventures Prize in Middle East and Africa (OSVP), a flagship initiative dedicated to promoting high-impact entrepreneurial innovation.

Until 10 May 2026, entrepreneurs from all 17 countries where Orange operates in Africa and the Middle East are invited to submit their applications on a dedicated platform.

For this new edition, Orange is showcasing startups that harness new technologies: artificial intelligence, big data, cybersecurity, in the service of a lasting positive impact for both populations and the planet.

Projects operating in key sectors such as agriculture, education, environment or health are particularly encouraged because of their transformative potential in the region.

Beyond the financial rewards, OSVP is a real growth accelerator. The winners will benefit from support within the Orange Digital Centers, as well as strategic partnerships aimed at fostering their growth, opening new market opportunities for them, facilitate access to funding and key expertise and contribute sustainably to their success.

The competition will take place in two stages:

National phase (March 26 to May 10, 2026) – Organised in 17 countries, this phase allows the selection of national winners after an evaluation phase followed by a jury composed of ecosystem players and Orange representatives.

International phase – The three winners from each country reach the international final and compete for the top three prizes in the International Grand Prix; and the International Women’s Prize, which will be contested by up to three candidates per country.

The winners will receive significant financial support to develop their solution: