Vertiv highlights advanced AI infrastructure solutions

Vertiv will showcase its advanced AI-ready infrastructure solutions at Gitex Africa Morocco 2026, taking place from 7–9 April at the Marrakech Exhibition & Convention Centre.

In line with the GITEX Africa Morocco theme of ‘Powering Africa’s Digital Future’, attendees can explore Vertiv 360AI, a comprehensive portfolio of validated designs for high-performance computing (HPC), spanning the end-to-end power train and thermal chain.

Vertiv experts will be available to discuss a broad range of infrastructure solutions on stand 14B-30, Hall 14, including pre-engineered, prefabricated data centre solutions that integrate power, cooling and monitoring for quick data centre deployment and modular scalability.

On Wednesday 8 April, Vertiv’s MD for Africa, Wojtek Piorko, will join industry leaders in a panel discussion titled ‘Power is the Platform: Can Data Centres Scale Without the Grid?’ on the Connected Future track. The session will explore solving Africa’s energy challenge, empowering organisations to build sovereign, secure and energy-efficient infrastructure tailored to African markets.

“As Africa continues to see growing interest in AI innovation, Vertiv is strategically positioned to support this transformation with solutions designed to meet the power and cooling needs of HPC and support the digital infrastructure expected for AI deployments across the region,” Piorko states.