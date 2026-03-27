Young entrepreneurs to showcase their talents at BRICS+ Youth Innovation Summit

Young entrepreneurs and innovators from across BRICS countries and the Global South will gather in Pretoria on 9 and 10 April for the BRICS+ Youth Innovation Summit 2026 – a two-day event showcasing youth-led innovations that tackle challenges in sustainable development and green innovation, AI and Digitisation, and Agri-tech innovations for food security.

The summit comes at a time when youth innovation and entrepreneurship are increasingly recognised as critical drivers of economic growth and sustainable development across emerging economies and particularly as BRICS countries expand cooperation in technology, investment, and knowledge exchange.

Hosted by the South African BRICS Youth Association (SABYA) in partnership with Tshwane University of Technology (TUT) and the Centre for Entrepreneurship Development (CED), the summit will bring together young founders, investors, policymakers, and industry experts under the theme “Harnessing Youth Innovation for Sustainable Development and Global Prosperity”.

“Young people across the Global South are already creating powerful solutions to challenges such as climate resilience, digital inclusion, and food security,” saysRaymond Matlala, executive chairman, South African BRICS Youth Association. “The BRICS+ Youth Innovation Summit creates a space where those ideas can be strengthened through mentorship, investment opportunities, and collaboration across borders.”

The summit will feature young entrepreneurs presenting projects across three key innovation areas:

Sustainable development and green innovation : Innovations addressing environmental challenges through renewable energy, sustainable agriculture, and responsible resource management.

: Innovations addressing environmental challenges through renewable energy, sustainable agriculture, and responsible resource management. Artificial intelligence and digitisation : Projects using artificial intelligence and digital technologies to improve efficiency, innovation, and economic growth.

: Projects using artificial intelligence and digital technologies to improve efficiency, innovation, and economic growth. Agritech innovations for food security: Technologies improving agricultural productivity, strengthening food systems, and advancing sustainable farming.

Post the summit, participants will join the SABYA Young Entrepreneurs Network, which will support continued collaboration, knowledge sharing, and access to future opportunities within the BRICS+ innovation ecosystem.