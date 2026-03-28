Project Manager

Role Description:

Our client is seeking a Project Manager based in Cape Town to join the companies Project Management Office (PMO). This role reports directly to the Head of Projects and Procurement and works closely with the companies Senior Project Manager based in New York. The primary responsibility of this role is the onboarding and delivery of projects for US-based clients. The successful candidate must be a confident communicator, comfortable engaging directly with senior client stakeholders, and will be required to work shifts aligned to the US workday from the companies Pinelands, Cape Town office.

Key Responsibilities

Lead the onboarding of new US-based clients, acting as the primary point of coordination and communication.

Confidently run client-facing meetings, project kick-offs, and regular delivery updates with US stakeholders.

Initiate and manage projects in line with the companies project management frameworks, tools, and governance processes.

Partner closely with the Senior Project Manager in New York to ensure alignment on delivery approach, standards, and client expectations.

Identify, engage, and manage client and internal stakeholders throughout the project lifecycle.

Create, assign, and track project tasks, ensuring timely commencement and completion by all contributors.

Monitor project progress against agreed scope, timelines, and budgets, proactively addressing risks and delays.

Maintain and manage project snag lists, risks, assumptions, and dependencies.

Ensure project management systems, status reports, and documentation are accurate and kept current.

Coordinate internal service teams, third parties, and vendors in a high-intensity delivery environment.

Maintain comprehensive project documentation including decision logs, change records, and lessons learned.

Maintain a strong commercial awareness, ensuring projects remain within scope and protecting the company’s financial interests.

Essential Skills & Attributes

Confident, professional communicator able to represent the company’s credibly with US-based clients.

Comfortable operating in an MSP or similarly high-intensity, delivery-focused environment.

Highly reliable, organised, and self-motivated with strong personal accountability.

Strong customer focus with the ability to manage expectations and handle difficult conversations calmly.

Excellent written and verbal communication skills suitable for an international client audience.

Approachable team player who collaborates effectively across time zones and teams.

Strong attention to detail with a structured and methodical approach to work.

Calm and resilient under pressure when managing competing priorities and tight timelines.

Solution-oriented mindset with a willingness to take ownership and drive outcomes.

Qualifications

A formal project management qualification is required (e.g. PMP, PRINCE2, or equivalent).

Microsoft, cloud, or security-related certifications are advantageous.

Experience

A minimum of 5 years’ experience in a technology-focused organisation is required.

Prior experience in an MSP, professional services firm, or similarly high-pressure, fast-moving environment is strongly preferred.

The successful candidate should be comfortable working with IT infrastructure, cloud services, SaaS platforms, and managed service delivery models.

Experience working with US-based clients or distributed international teams is a strong advantage.

Role Description:

Our client is seeking a Project Manager based in Cape Town to join the companies Project Management Office (PMO). This role reports directly to the Head of Projects and Procurement and works closely with the companies Senior Project Manager based in New York. The primary responsibility of this role is the onboarding and delivery of projects for US-based clients. The successful candidate must be a confident communicator, comfortable engaging directly with senior client stakeholders, and will be required to work shifts aligned to the US workday from the companies Pinelands, Cape Town office.

Key Responsibilities

Lead the onboarding of new US-based clients, acting as the primary point of coordination and communication.

Confidently run client-facing meetings, project kick-offs, and regular delivery updates with US stakeholders.

Initiate and manage projects in line with the companies project management frameworks, tools, and governance processes.

Partner closely with the Senior Project Manager in New York to ensure alignment on delivery approach, standards, and client expectations.

Identify, engage, and manage client and internal stakeholders throughout the project lifecycle.

Create, assign, and track project tasks, ensuring timely commencement and completion by all contributors.

Monitor project progress against agreed scope, timelines, and budgets, proactively addressing risks and delays.

Maintain and manage project snag lists, risks, assumptions, and dependencies.

Ensure project management systems, status reports, and documentation are accurate and kept current.

Coordinate internal service teams, third parties, and vendors in a high-intensity delivery environment.

Maintain comprehensive project documentation including decision logs, change records, and lessons learned.

Maintain a strong commercial awareness, ensuring projects remain within scope and protecting the company’s financial interests.

Essential Skills & Attributes

Confident, professional communicator able to represent the company’s credibly with US-based clients.

Comfortable operating in an MSP or similarly high-intensity, delivery-focused environment.

Highly reliable, organised, and self-motivated with strong personal accountability.

Strong customer focus with the ability to manage expectations and handle difficult conversations calmly.

Excellent written and verbal communication skills suitable for an international client audience.

Approachable team player who collaborates effectively across time zones and teams.

Strong attention to detail with a structured and methodical approach to work.

Calm and resilient under pressure when managing competing priorities and tight timelines.

Solution-oriented mindset with a willingness to take ownership and drive outcomes.

Qualifications

A formal project management qualification is required (e.g. PMP, PRINCE2, or equivalent).

Microsoft, cloud, or security-related certifications are advantageous.

Experience

A minimum of 5 years’ experience in a technology-focused organisation is required.

Prior experience in an MSP, professional services firm, or similarly high-pressure, fast-moving environment is strongly preferred.

The successful candidate should be comfortable working with IT infrastructure, cloud services, SaaS platforms, and managed service delivery models.

Experience working with US-based clients or distributed international teams is a strong advantage.

Desired Skills:

5+ Years

MSP experiance

IT infrastructure

cloud services

SaaS platforms

and managed service delivery models.

Excellent communication

Learn more/Apply for this position