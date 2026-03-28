Systems Support Engineer

Role Description:

The Systems Support Engineer is a key part of the company’s service framework providing end to end management of tickets and service requests reported by the customer.

Manage Tickets and Requests

Receive and record all calls from the companies customers

Provide initial assessment of all Tickets, attempt first time resolution, and /or escalation

Assist with customer onboarding projects and migrations

Monitor and escalate Tickets according to the customer’s SLA

Keep users informed on status and progress of their Tickets

Aid customer retention and satisfaction

Help to improve efficiency, processes, documentation, and automation.

Technical Skills:

Strong knowledge and experience of Office 365 services including Exchange Online, SharePoint, Teams and OneDrive.

Excellent technical troubleshooting capabilities including Windows OS and applications, email flow and routing, and Office 365 services. MacOS experience a plus.

Good working knowledge of networks, routing & switching

PowerShell scripting and use for administration

Soft Skills

Customer focused, with an analytical approach with good questioning & listening skills

Excellent verbal and written communication skills suitable for an international audience

A confident team player with a positive can-do attitude

Fanatical attention to detail

An ability to learn quickly, and a willingness to study and obtain new certifications and skills (certification will be a KPI of the role)

Dependable, hardworking and self-motivated.

Ability to cope with change

Ownership and accountability

Technical Qualifications

Current Microsoft Certifications in either MS or AZ tracks.

Experience

5+ years experience in a customer facing IT support role. Previous MSP experience extremely valuable.

Role Description:

The Systems Support Engineer is a key part of the company’s service framework providing end to end management of tickets and service requests reported by the customer.

Manage Tickets and Requests

Receive and record all calls from the companies customers

Provide initial assessment of all Tickets, attempt first time resolution, and /or escalation

Assist with customer onboarding projects and migrations

Monitor and escalate Tickets according to the customer’s SLA

Keep users informed on status and progress of their Tickets

Aid customer retention and satisfaction

Help to improve efficiency, processes, documentation, and automation.

Technical Skills:

Strong knowledge and experience of Office 365 services including Exchange Online, SharePoint, Teams and OneDrive.

Excellent technical troubleshooting capabilities including Windows OS and applications, email flow and routing, and Office 365 services. MacOS experience a plus.

Good working knowledge of networks, routing & switching

PowerShell scripting and use for administration

Soft Skills

Customer focused, with an analytical approach with good questioning & listening skills

Excellent verbal and written communication skills suitable for an international audience

A confident team player with a positive can-do attitude

Fanatical attention to detail

An ability to learn quickly, and a willingness to study and obtain new certifications and skills (certification will be a KPI of the role)

Dependable, hardworking and self-motivated.

Ability to cope with change

Ownership and accountability

Technical Qualifications

Current Microsoft Certifications in either MS or AZ tracks.

Experience

5+ years experience in a customer facing IT support role. Previous MSP experience extremely valuable.

Desired Skills:

5+ yrs customer facing IT support

MSP experiance

MS or AZ tracks.

Office 365 services

MacOS experience a plus.

networks

routing & switching

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