Systems Support Engineer – Western Cape Cape Town

Mar 28, 2026

Role Description:
The Systems Support Engineer is a key part of the company’s service framework providing end to end management of tickets and service requests reported by the customer.

  • Manage Tickets and Requests
  • Receive and record all calls from the companies customers
  • Provide initial assessment of all Tickets, attempt first time resolution, and /or escalation
  • Assist with customer onboarding projects and migrations
  • Monitor and escalate Tickets according to the customer’s SLA
  • Keep users informed on status and progress of their Tickets
  • Aid customer retention and satisfaction
  • Help to improve efficiency, processes, documentation, and automation.

Technical Skills:

  • Strong knowledge and experience of Office 365 services including Exchange Online, SharePoint, Teams and OneDrive.
  • Excellent technical troubleshooting capabilities including Windows OS and applications, email flow and routing, and Office 365 services. MacOS experience a plus.
  • Good working knowledge of networks, routing & switching
  • PowerShell scripting and use for administration

Soft Skills

  • Customer focused, with an analytical approach with good questioning & listening skills
  • Excellent verbal and written communication skills suitable for an international audience
  • A confident team player with a positive can-do attitude
  • Fanatical attention to detail
  • An ability to learn quickly, and a willingness to study and obtain new certifications and skills (certification will be a KPI of the role)
  • Dependable, hardworking and self-motivated.
  • Ability to cope with change
  • Ownership and accountability

Technical Qualifications

  • Current Microsoft Certifications in either MS or AZ tracks.

Experience

  • 5+ years experience in a customer facing IT support role. Previous MSP experience extremely valuable.

Role Description:
The Systems Support Engineer is a key part of the company’s service framework providing end to end management of tickets and service requests reported by the customer.

  • Manage Tickets and Requests
  • Receive and record all calls from the companies customers
  • Provide initial assessment of all Tickets, attempt first time resolution, and /or escalation
  • Assist with customer onboarding projects and migrations
  • Monitor and escalate Tickets according to the customer’s SLA
  • Keep users informed on status and progress of their Tickets
  • Aid customer retention and satisfaction
  • Help to improve efficiency, processes, documentation, and automation.

Technical Skills:

  • Strong knowledge and experience of Office 365 services including Exchange Online, SharePoint, Teams and OneDrive.
  • Excellent technical troubleshooting capabilities including Windows OS and applications, email flow and routing, and Office 365 services. MacOS experience a plus.
  • Good working knowledge of networks, routing & switching
  • PowerShell scripting and use for administration

Soft Skills

  • Customer focused, with an analytical approach with good questioning & listening skills
  • Excellent verbal and written communication skills suitable for an international audience
  • A confident team player with a positive can-do attitude
  • Fanatical attention to detail
  • An ability to learn quickly, and a willingness to study and obtain new certifications and skills (certification will be a KPI of the role)
  • Dependable, hardworking and self-motivated.
  • Ability to cope with change
  • Ownership and accountability

Technical Qualifications

  • Current Microsoft Certifications in either MS or AZ tracks.

Experience

  • 5+ years experience in a customer facing IT support role. Previous MSP experience extremely valuable.

Desired Skills:

  • 5+ yrs customer facing IT support
  • MSP experiance
  • MS or AZ tracks.
  • Office 365 services
  • MacOS experience a plus.
  • networks
  • routing & switching

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