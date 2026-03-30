Starlink momentum shows no signs of abating

Namibia and South Africa might have rejected Starlink, but according to global analysts Opensignal, it is currently riding a wave of unprecedented momentum and has now evolved from a last-resort connectivity option into a mainstream broadband competitor.

Its acceleration also shows no signs of slowing as the company is also set to enter untapped markets like India and finalise partnerships with mobile giants like Deutsche Telekom to launch satellite-to-cell services, says the research group.

According to its latest report – From the last resort to first choice: Why Starlink is gaining new customers worldwide – Opensignal switching data shows that Starlink’s win share of customers switching ISPs grew across major markets throughout 2025 – with particularly high shares in rural Australia and Canada.

Also, Opensignal observed a significant boost in reliability since the V2 Mini satellite and inter-Satellite Links (ISL) were rolled out – Starlink’s Reliability Experience scores surge by more than 30% in Canada and the UK, and over 25% in the US.

Opensignal subscriber analytics, which assesses market share and flow share for competitive switching, shows that Starlink is no longer filling rural coverage gaps. Users are increasingly churning from traditional ISPs to make it their primary gateway. Essentially, Starlink is winning wherever the prohibitive cost of building physical networks has left traditional providers unable to offer a competitive alternative.

Some key findings from the report include: