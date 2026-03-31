SA young scientists excel in Tunisia and China

South Africa’s young scientists have once again demonstrated excellence on the global stage, achieving outstanding results at the International Festival of Engineering Science and Technology in Tunisia (IFEST²) and the Beijing Youth Science Creation Competition (BYSCC) in China.

At IFEST², held from 23 to 29 March 2026, three learners who represented South Africa delivered exceptional performances. Nicolaas Steenkamp, a Grade 10 learner from Hoërskool Stellenbosch, was awarded a Gold medal. Nathan Moolman, a Grade 11 learner from Leeuwenhof Akademie, received a Silver medal, while Diya Zacaria, a Grade 11 learner from The High School for Girls Potchefstroom, earned a Bronze medal.

The learners reflected on their achievements as both fulfilling and affirming, highlighting that the recognition received at the competition was a demonstration of their hard work and dedication. They also emphasised the value of engaging with fellow participants from across the globe, gaining new perspectives and experiencing diverse cultures.

Steenkamp said: “Winning an award at IFEST² was incredibly rewarding, as it shows that all the hard work that I invested into the project has paid off. It reassured me that what I was doing was interesting not just to me, but also meaningful to others.

“The highlight of IFEST² was going to the different heritage sites in Tunisia and learning about the rich history of Tunisia. It was incredibly fascinating visiting the Amphitheatre of El Jem and the Bardo Museum.

“Culture night was also very memorable, as it highlighted the diversity in our world and the differences between cultures. I was pleasantly surprised to realise just how diverse South Africa is in comparison to some other countries.”

At the Beijing Youth Science Creation Competition (BYSCC), held from 25 to 29 March 2026, Khushi Lall, a Grade 10 learner from Tyger Valley College, was awarded a Gold medal. Naftal Khoza, a Grade 10 learner from Ennerdale Secondary School, and Marlhuné Bezuidenhout, a Grade 10 learner from Hoërskool Secunda, each received Silver medals.

Lall described her achievement as surreal and a dream come true. “I’m still pinching myself to see if it’s real. Being surrounded by talented individuals and innovative projects made me feel inspired and motivated, and to have my own project recognised with a Gold medal is an honour I’m still trying to take in.

“Meeting new people from across the globe and learning about their cultures was a truly eye-opening experience that I will never forget. To aspiring young scientists, I would advise conducting more research than you think is necessary, embracing constructive criticism, and making the most of the entire journey,” she said.

The participants were selected based on the scientific merit, relevance and innovation demonstrated in their research projects at the Eskom Expo for Young Scientists International Science Fair (ISF), held in October 2025.

The BYSCC team was supported by delegation leader Lekgabe Dihlabi, Eskom Expo Bethlehem Regional Science Fair Director, along with Tebalo Tsatsi from the South African Agency for Science and Technology Advancement (SAASTA), and Professor Ken Nixon from the University of the Witwatersrand. The IFEST² team travelled under the guidance of delegation leader Anina Nel, Eskom Expo Welkom Regional Science Fair Director.

Mologadi Motshele, acting-CEO of Eskom, extended congratulations to the young scientists for their outstanding performance at the two international science fairs.

“Their achievements are a powerful testament to how knowledge acquired in the classroom can be deepened through practical application at the Eskom Expo, and further elevated on global platforms where our learners compete among the very best in the world.

“The Expo continues to serve as a critical platform for nurturing research capabilities, fostering innovation, and enabling learners to develop solutions to real-world challenges, while gaining valuable international exposure. This success is a strong and encouraging indicator for our country, as we witness the next generation of scientists, researchers and engineers being cultivated in real time,” Motshele said.

Eskom Expo’s District Expos kick off in April across South Africa. School learners in Grades 4–12 and Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) colleges, NC(V) Level 2 to NC(V) Level 4 students, can register their research projects by visiting www.exposcience.co.za