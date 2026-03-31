Standard Bank breach leaks customer data

Standard Bank has been hit by a data breach which has compromised some customer information.

The news comes just days after Standard Bank subsidiary Liberty experienced a similar incident that exposed customer data.

A letter to customers from Kabelo Makeke, head of personal and private banking at Standard Bank, reads: “We are writing to let you know about a recent incident identified by Standard Bank South Africa involving unauthorised access to some of your personal information.”

The communication adds that the banking systems were not accessed, but remain secure and operational, and available to all clients and employees.

“We have no indication of misuse of your data as a result of this incident,” it continues.

Standard Bank teams have launched an investigation into the incident, and the bank reported the breach to regulatory authorities.