IBM in strategic collaboration with Arm

IBM has announced a strategic collaboration with Arm to develop new dual‑architecture hardware that helps enterprises run future AI and data intensive workloads with greater flexibility, reliability, and security.

IBM’s leadership in system design, from silicon to software and security, has helped enterprises adopt emerging technologies with the scale and reliability required for mission‑critical workloads.

As AI moves deeper into core business operations, IBM continues to invest in hardware platforms such as the Telum II processor and Spyre Accelerator, which are designed to bring AI from experimentation into everyday enterprise use.

Through this collaboration, IBM and Arm aim to extend this track record of innovation by combining IBM’s enterprise leadership in systems reliability, security, and scalability with Arm’s own leadership in power‑efficient architecture, workload enablement expertise, and broad software ecosystem, to build flexible and scalable computing platforms for the future.

“As enterprises scale AI and modernize their infrastructure, the breadth of the Arm software ecosystem is enabling these workloads to run across a broader range of environments,” says Mohamed Awad, executive vice-president: cloud AI business unit at Arm.

“Our collaboration with IBM builds on this progress, extending the Arm ecosystem into mission-critical enterprise environments and giving organisations greater flexibility in how they deploy and scale these workloads.”

“This collaboration is a natural extension of IBM’s leadership in hardware and systems innovation,” says Tina Tarquinio, chief product officer of IBM Z and LinuxONE. “It continues IBM’s pattern of anticipating enterprise needs well ahead of market inflection points—developing capabilities early so clients are prepared as new workloads and business models emerge.

“Our aim is to expand software choice and improve system performance while maintaining the reliability and security our clients expect.”

Patrick Moorhead, founder, CEO and chief analyst at Moor Insights & Strategy, says: “Enterprise infrastructure is entering a new phase where flexibility, workload portability, and ecosystem reach are becoming just as critical as performance and reliability.

“As AI and data-intensive applications reshape requirements, organisations are looking for platforms that can evolve without forcing disruptive tradeoffs.

“What IBM and Arm are signaling here is a meaningful step toward that future that could broaden how enterprises think about deploying and scaling modern workloads. While the full implications will take time to unfold, it’s clear this reflects a deeper level of investment in long-term platform innovation and ecosystem expansion than we typically see at this stage.”

A collaboration designed for what’s next

The collaboration is focused on three key areas. First, the companies are exploring how to expand virtualisation technologies that allow Arm-based software environments to operate within IBM’s enterprise computing platforms.

This work is designed to expand software compatibility and further streamline how developers and enterprises bring Arm applications into mission-critical environments.

Secondly, enterprise infrastructure must support high-availability operations, as well as security and local data sovereignty requirements. IBM and Arm are exploring new ways to support the performance and efficiency demands of modern workloads, including AI and data intensive applications.

The work includes enabling enterprise systems to recognize and execute Arm applications, with the goal of helping Arm-based environments align with the reliability, security, and operational requirements enterprises need.

Finally, the collaboration is focused on long term ecosystem growth. By creating shared technology layers between platforms, IBM and Arm aim to open the door to broader software ecosystems and greater flexibility in how applications are deployed and managed.

This approach could give enterprises more choice, positioning them to adopt new applications and architectures while continuing to leverage their existing investments.

“IBM’s defining role in shaping enterprise infrastructure spans decades, showcasing the breadth and commitment required to support our clients’ most intensive and sensitive workloads,” says Christian Jacobi, chief technology officer and IBM Fellow at IBM Systems Development.

“This moment marks the latest step in our innovation journey for future generations of our IBM Z and LinuxONE systems, reinforcing our end-to-end system design as a powerful advantage.”