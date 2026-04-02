Intel delivers open, scalable AI performance

MLCommons released its latest MLPerf Inference v6.0 benchmarks, showcasing results across four key benchmarks for Intel’s GPU Systems. Intel’s AI systems featured Intel Xeon 6 CPUs and Intel Arc Pro B70 graphics, demonstrating accessible AI workload solutions across high-end workstations, datacentre and edge applications.

The results show a four GPU Intel Arc Pro B70/B65 system delivers 128GB of VRAM to run 120B parameter models with high concurrency, with the Arc Pro B70 providing up to 1,8x higher inference performance than the Arc Pro B60.

Software optimisations, configured in an open, containerised software stack efficiently scales inference performance from single node to multi-GPU enterprise deployments improving performance and delivering up to 1,18x higher gains on the same Intel Arc Pro B60 hardware versus MLPerf v5.1.

“The combination of Intel Xeon 6 and Intel’s Arc Pro B-Series GPUs represent our investment to expand customer choice and value, offering real-world solutions that address both LLM models as well as traditional machine learning workloads, with leading performance and incredible value for graphics professionals and AI developers worldwide,” says Anil Nanduri, Intel vice-president: AI Products and GTM of Intel Data Centre Group.

the demand for AI inference grows, the professional compute market is going through a major transition whereby graphics creators and AI developers seek out performance and value, without compromising data privacy or incurring heavy subscription costs tied to proprietary AI models.

Intel GPU Systems, featuring newly launched Intel Arc Pro B70/B65 GPUs, are designed to meet the needs of modern AI inference and provide an all-in-one inference platform combining full-stack validated hardware and software.

With enhanced memory capacity, they aim to simplify the adoption and ease of use with a containerised solution built for Linux environments, optimised to deliver incredible inference performance with multi-GPU scaling and PCIe P2P data transfers, and designed to include enterprise-class reliability and manageability features such as ECC, SRIOV, telemetry and remote firmware updates.