Outcome‑focused workflow set to overtake assistive AI

By 2028, over half of all enterprises will stop paying for assistive intelligence (such as copilots and smart advisors) and instead will favor platforms that commit to workflow results, according to Gartner.

In this emerging model, humans move from completing work with procedural software to supervising intelligent systems that execute on their behalf.

The distinction doesn’t come from whether AI is a feature, but whether it possesses delegated authority to trigger actions across enterprise systems within policy and identity constraints.

“In this environment, execution authority is not a product feature. It is an architectural position that spans control over identity, permissions, policy enforcement, system-of-record access, and auditability,” says Alastair Woolcock, vice-president analyst at Gartner.

“Vendors that embed AI within this control plane will shape workflow execution. Vendors that treat AI as an enhancement layer risk being abstracted.”

The first disruption will hit approval-heavy, timing-sensitive workflows where AI collapses decision latency and reallocates authority to policy-bound agents.

Execution will gradually move out of traditional interfaces and into platforms that control enterprise context and safely delegate work. Human roles will shift, not disappear, as they become an “Agent Steward” that supervises outcomes rather than performing tasks.

These market shifts will force enterprises and independent software vendors into a structural choice; redesign around delegated execution and control planes or remain as an interface layer agents route around.

In the execution era, control of enterprise context is economic power.

Because of this, Gartner predicts that by 2030, software companies that layer bolt-on AI over legacy applications rather than redesigning for agentic execution will face margin compression of up to 80%.

Enterprise context the control plane for AI execution

Winning vendors will not simply add AI onto their products. Instead, they will embed agent orchestration into systems of record, expose policy-aware execution APIs, and enforce identity, permissions, and audit at the control plane to gain competitive advantage.

Incumbents will hold structural advantages, but only if they convert context ownership into delegated execution authority. Legacy SaaS providers may attempt to close systems of record to preserve control, but durable advantage will come from controlled openness.

Those relying on restriction risk being bypassed by orchestration layers enterprises trust more.

“These dimensions don’t exist in a vacuum, though. Each market carries structural exposure based on its ability to evolve from assistive AI to delegated execution,” says Woolcock.