Hormuz a tech chokepoint that heightens semiconductor, AI infrastructure risks

A functional impairment of the Strait of Hormuz is rapidly emerging as a critical yet underappreciated risk to the global technology supply chain, with specialty materials such as helium now presenting a larger immediate threat to semiconductors and AI infrastructure than oil markets, according to GlobalData.

Energy markets and policymakers have long focused on crude oil flows through the Gulf, but the latest disruption reveals a hidden chokepoint for the technology sector: the shipping and logistics routes that underpin access to noble gases and other specialty industrial inputs needed for advanced chip manufacturing and AI computing.

GlobalData notes that limited substitutes, minimal stockpiling, and concentrated supply heighten the risk of a severe shock.

Ramnivas Mundada, director of companies and economic research at GlobalData, comments: “Oil is the headline commodity in any Gulf disruption, but for the technology sector, the bigger black swan is specialty materials, especially helium.

“Semiconductor fabrication, memory production, and high-performance computing rely on stable flows of noble gases. If those flows are impaired, the effects can be faster and harder to manage than an oil price spike.”

Helium supply constraint to impact chipmaking

Helium, an inert noble gas essential for thermal management, leak detection, and several semiconductor manufacturing steps, has become a critical vulnerability due to scarcity, complex purification, and limited ability to ramp up alternative supply quickly.

Qatar produces about 30% of global helium, according to the US Geological Survey, anchoring worldwide availability.

With the Strait of Hormuz functionally impaired, nearly one-third of global supply is effectively offline, raising concerns over lead times, allocation, and price volatility.

Semiconductor fabs are highly exposed because process stability and tool uptime depend on helium. With few substitutes, disruptions quickly impact procurement, production scheduling, and end-market supply.

Memory chip supply uniquely exposed

According to GlobalData, helium risk is amplified by memory-market structure. Samsung Electronics and SK Hynix produce about two-thirds of global memory, making the electronics ecosystem dependent on a few high-capacity fabs.

Because memory underpins consumer devices, enterprise computing, and AI servers, any supply tightening quickly affects pricing, procurement, and inventory cycles.

Memory production also requires steady supplies of specialty gases, ultra-high-purity materials, and tight thermal control; even a temporary helium shortage can force producers to prioritise product lines, slow capacity ramps, and extend maintenance and qualification.

Key knock-on effects include: upward DRAM and NAND pricing, especially server-grade; volatile OEM procurement for smartphones, PCs, and storage; delayed node transitions and product qualification, hurting roadmaps; and longer AI server build lead times, given memory’s role in GPU platforms

GlobalData adds that buffers help, but cylinders, purification capacity, transport lead times, and safety rules limit inventory strategies.

Execution risks heighten for AI infrastructure in UAE

The implications go beyond semiconductors. Leading US hyperscalers and AI platform firms, including Amazon (AWS), Microsoft, and Nvidia, are positioning the UAE as a strategic AI computing hub, aligned with “sovereign AI”, national digital transformation and large-scale compute ambitions.

But regional instability and disrupted logistics corridors threaten these plans via hardware supply, project execution, and operational continuity. AI data centres need not only chips but also reliable delivery of power, cooling, networking gear, spares, and predictable cross-border logistics.

Mundada warns that “helium-driven chip delays, especially in memory, could extend lead times, delaying clusters and AI rollouts. Even secured procurement can slip amid infrastructure delays.”

Tech chokepoint more disruptive than markets assume

GlobalData notes that crude oil disruptions, though costly, are cushioned by diversified global supply, strategic reserves, and flexible rerouting or substitution. Helium and other specialty inputs lack these buffers.

Risks are amplified by highly concentrated production in a few regions; specialized processing with little redundant purification capacity; logistics/handling constraints requiring dedicated containers and safety protocols; limited substitutes for semiconductor and cryogenic uses; and long qualification cycles for new sources in regulated fabs.

As a result, modest disruptions can have an outsized strategic impact on tech manufacturing and AI infrastructure.

Diversified helium sourcing to accelerate

GlobalData expects an immediate impact from disruptions to helium supply, in the form of price increases, tighter allocations, and intensified competition for secure deliveries.

Over the medium term, the disruption is likely to accelerate corporate moves toward resilience, including supplier diversification and reduced dependence on a single region; longer-term offtake agreements with non-Gulf producers; investment in helium recovery and recycling in fabs and facilities; deeper supply-chain transparency beyond tier-1 vendors; and greater scrutiny of sovereign AI execution risk, with contingency planning.

Many mitigations require capex and time.

What companies need to do now

GlobalData recommends that semiconductor manufacturers, hyperscalers and downstream OEMs prioritize immediate resilience actions that include: mapping direct and indirect exposure to Gulf-sourced helium and specialty gases; stress-testing fab and supplier continuity plans under constrained gas allocation scenarios; securing secondary logistics routes and contingency suppliers where available; evaluating helium recovery systems and process optimisation to reduce consumption intensity; and coordinating with gas vendors to ensure cylinder availability, delivery scheduling, and priority allocation.

Mundada concludes: “Technology leaders should treat helium and other specialty inputs as strategic resources, not routine consumables. Companies that quantify their exposure early and act decisively will be better positioned to protect production continuity, manage costs, and keep AI infrastructure timelines on track.”