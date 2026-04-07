Supply chains, built to be efficient, were also built to break

The convergence of physical and digital supply chain risks demands a new strategy, writes Pushpinder Singh, partner and global practice leader: supply chain transformation and offerings at the IBM Institute for Business Value.

Just last week, fresh strikes in the Middle East hit cloud data centres and telecom infrastructure in the Gulf, adding to a list of confirmed damage that now includes facilities operated by major American technology companies.

Eighteen US firms have been publicly designated as targets. Employees have been warned to evacuate.

This is happening at the same time that tanker traffic has collapsed by 70%, oil has hit as high as $126 a barrel, and air freight costs in critical corridors have spiked 400%.

The physical supply chain has hit a hard stop. The digital supply chain is bending under stress at the same time.

Decades of lean thinking and relentless optimisation for “just in time” delivery produced this vulnerability. Not failure in one direction, but exposure in every direction simultaneously.

Resilience and flexibility can no longer be sacrificed for efficiency. What we are witnessing is not a temporary disruption. It is a design flaw made visible.

The physical supply chain: Static networks are a liability

For years, supply chain leaders optimised physical networks for cost and speed. Fewer suppliers, leaner inventory, the shortest route from origin to destination.

Then they built digital infrastructure the same way. Critical workloads concentrated in a handful of cloud regions. Data routed through the cheapest, most direct path. Redundancy was treated as waste.

IBM Institute for Business Value research showed the warning signs before this crisis hit: 61% of supply chain leaders ranked geopolitical risk as their top challenge, with global trade tensions close behind at 58%.

But knowing the risk and architecting against it are not the same thing. Most enterprises had contingency plans for a shipping disruption or cloud outage. Almost none had plans for both happening simultaneously, caused by the same event.

The chokepoint is the lesson

A chokepoint is any place where a single failure stops the flow. In physical supply chains, that is a strait, a port, or a sole-source supplier. In digital supply chains, it is a cloud region, an undersea cable route, or an authentication service.

Think of it the way engineers think about power grids. A well-designed grid does not prevent outages. It contains them. It routes around failures. It keeps the lights on in one city even when a transformer blows in another.

The supply chains that kept operating through recent weeks were designed the same way. Not to prevent disruption, but to absorb it, reroute, and keep moving.

The enterprises that maintained operations were not the ones with the most advanced technology. They were the ones that had already mapped where their physical and digital supply chains converge and built separation at those points.

Resilience is not a cost centre. Fragility is

The instinct is still to treat redundancy as overhead. An extra cloud region. A backup supplier. A secondary data route. Line items that look like fat in a lean operation.

Recent events have reframed that math overnight. The cost of a single week of disruption, measured in stranded inventory, missed production, emergency rerouting and revenue lost to competitors who kept moving, dwarfs the annual cost of architectural resilience.

IBM Institute for Business Value research shows that organisations investing in intelligent automation reduce downtime costs from high-severity incidents by 31%. Organisations that invest in ecosystem openness see revenue growth 40% higher than competitors.

Resilience pays. But only when it is built before the event, not purchased during it.

Three questions every supply chain leader should be asking right now

Where do your physical and digital supply chains converge on a single point of failure, and can both reroute when that point goes down? Don’t map them separately. Map them together.

When disruption hits, can your organisation decide and act as one system, or does procurement, manufacturing, and logistics each run its own playbook? Dashboards don’t keep supply chains running. Decision paths do.

Are you measuring resilience with the same financial rigor you apply to efficiency? Until you can quantify the cost of a week of simultaneous disruption, resilience will keep losing the budget fight.

The convergence is permanent. The strategy must be too

This is not a cycle. Physical, digital and cyber supply chain layers now operate as a single system. A maritime disruption degrades cloud performance. A cyberattack halts manufacturing. A data centre strike takes down financial services.

The interdependence is structural, and it will only deepen as enterprises push more operational decisions through AI, more logistics through real-time orchestration, and more critical workloads into cloud infrastructure.

The supply chains that endure will not be the cheapest or the most technologically advanced.

They will be the ones designed to keep operating when the geography they depend on becomes unavailable.

Not overengineered. Not redundant for redundancy’s sake. But architected with the understanding that efficiency without resilience is a bet that the world will stay stable.

That bet no longer pays.