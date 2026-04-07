Young scientists to attend Nobel Laureate meeting

Six young South African scientists will travel to Lindau, Germany, to attend one of the world’s most exclusive scientific gatherings – the 75th Lindau Nobel Laureate Meeting from 28 June to 3 July 2026.
The Academy of Science of South Africa (ASSAf) selections were endorsed by the Council for the Lindau Nobel Laureate Meetings.
The annual event brings together early-career researchers and Nobel Laureates for a week of dialogue on cutting-edge science and global research challenges. It is widely regarded as a career-defining opportunity, giving emerging researchers rare direct access to some of the most celebrated minds in science.
This year’s meeting, themed around interdisciplinary research, has drawn confirmations from 75 Nobel Laureates and will host approximately 636 young scientists from 88 countries. These candidates were all selected through a rigorous multi-stage evaluation process.
ASSAf is the official South African partner of the Lindau Foundation and makes annual nominations with support from the Department of Science, Technology and Innovation (DSTI).
The attendees are:
- Dr Itumeleng Baloyi, a postdoctoral research fellow in the Medicinal Plants and Industrial Crops (MPIC) Division at the Agricultural Research Council – Vegetable, Industrial, and Medicinal Plants (ARC–VIMP) since 2025. Her research focuses on natural products and innovative methods to tackle global health challenges. During her postdoctoral fellowship, she launched a biotesting service aiding academic research and SMMEs, generating data for regulatory approval of plant-based cosmetics and complementary medicines. In August 2025, she earned the second-best poster award at the Indigenous Plant Use Forum.
- Dr Jaymi January, a Postdoctoral Fellow in Chemistry at the University of the Western Cape, affiliated with SensorLab. Her research intersects nanoelectrochemistry, biosensing, and point-of-care diagnostics, focusing on advanced electrochemical and electrochemiluminescent (ECL) biosensors for disease biomarker detection. She designs and fabricates highly sensitive, selective biosensors using novel nanomaterials. Her current emphasis is on bipolar electrochemistry (BPE) and ECL-based systems to boost signal amplification, achieve lower detection limits, and develop portable, low-cost diagnostic platforms. Her work targets biomarkers for cancer, infectious diseases, and tuberculosis.
- Fannie Masina, a PhD candidate in Biology (Aquatic Ecology) at the University of Mpumalanga. His research focuses on freshwater ecosystems, with interests in biodiversity, ecosystem health, and the impacts of invasive species and human activities on aquatic communities. He holds a BSc in Agriculture and an MSc in Aquatic Ecology from the same institution.
- Dr Xoliswa Lindokuhle Dyosiba, a Postdoctoral Researcher at the University of Pretoria, conducting interdisciplinary research at the nexus of chemical engineering, materials science, and sustainability. She develops innovative materials-based solutions to tackle global challenges in climate change, energy security, and sustainable industrial development. Her current work centres on advanced materials and processes for clean energy, emphasizing hydrogen technologies and Power-to-X systems. Through these efforts, she contributes to scalable, low-carbon technologies that enable a just energy transition.
- Dr Patrick Mwanza, a Postdoctoral Fellow at Nelson Mandela University, where he contributes to research and academic development in microbiology, biochemistry, and public health. His work applies molecular science to address global health and environmental challenges, with a focus on wastewater‑based epidemiology, antimicrobial resistance, and biologically derived solutions for pathogen control. His postdoctoral research has explored wastewater surveillance for population‑level infectious disease monitoring and the antimicrobial and therapeutic potential of medicinal mushrooms, reflecting his commitment to accessible, innovative disease detection in resource‑limited settings.
- Dr Chevarra Hansraj, a lecturer and early-career researcher in the Applied Mathematics Division at Stellenbosch University, specializing in mathematical physics. Her research explores gravity, modified gravity theories, black hole geometry, and stellar modeling. She earned her PhD in Applied Mathematics from the University of KwaZulu-Natal in 2022, completing her BSc, BScHons, and MSc summa cum laude in record time. Her work solves Einstein field equations to develop viable astrophysical models bridging theory and observation. Publications appear in top journals like Classical and Quantum Gravity, General Relativity and Gravitation, and Annals of Physics. She has presented at prestigious events, including GR24-Amaldi15 in Glasgow, the International Workshop on Gravity and Cosmology in Delhi (invited), and the Heidelberg Laureate Forum.