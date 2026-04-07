Young scientists to attend Nobel Laureate meeting

Six young South African scientists will travel to Lindau, Germany, to attend one of the world’s most exclusive scientific gatherings – the 75th Lindau Nobel Laureate Meeting from 28 June to 3 July 2026.

The Academy of Science of South Africa (ASSAf) selections were endorsed by the Council for the Lindau Nobel Laureate Meetings.

The annual event brings together early-career researchers and Nobel Laureates for a week of dialogue on cutting-edge science and global research challenges. It is widely regarded as a career-defining opportunity, giving emerging researchers rare direct access to some of the most celebrated minds in science.

This year’s meeting, themed around interdisciplinary research, has drawn confirmations from 75 Nobel Laureates and will host approximately 636 young scientists from 88 countries. These candidates were all selected through a rigorous multi-stage evaluation process.

ASSAf is the official South African partner of the Lindau Foundation and makes annual nominations with support from the Department of Science, Technology and Innovation (DSTI).

The attendees are: