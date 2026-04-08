Air cargo saw demand start to rise

Global air cargo demand was up in February, according to the International Air Transport Association (IATA).

Total demand, measured in cargo tonne-kilometers (CTK), rose by 11,2% compared to February 2025 levels (which saw 11,6% for international operations).

Capacity, measured in available cargo tonne-kilometers (ACTK), increased by 8,5% compared to February 2025 (which recorded a 9,8% increase for international operations).

“Air cargo demand grew 11,2% in February,” says Willie Walsh, director-general of IATA. “Even considering the boost that February received from the movement of goods ahead of Lunar New Year, the month showed strong growth.

“The outbreak of war in the Middle East at the end of the month, however, makes it difficult to see how full-year performance will unfold.

“Sharply rising fuel costs, fuel scarcity in parts of the world, and the severe disruption to key cargo hubs in the Gulf are major shifts.

“While air cargo has repeatedly proven its resilience in the face of disruption, an early resolution of the war along with a normalisation of fuel supply and costs would be in everybody’s interest.”

He adds that several factors in the operating environment should be noted:

The global goods trade grew by 5,2% year-on-year in January.

Jet fuel prices rose 1,2% year-on-year in February, while a widening Brent–jet fuel crack spread highlighted continued volatility in refining margins.

Global manufacturing sentiment strengthened in February, with the Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) rising to 53.1, remaining above the 50-point expansion threshold. The PMI for new export orders rose to 51.4, above the growth threshold and the highest level since July 2021, indicating positive conditions for air cargo demand.

During February 2026, African airlines saw a 21% year-on-year increase in demand for air cargo in February – the strongest rise of all regions – and a 17,3% year-on-year increase in capacity .

Africa accounts for 2,1% of the total global air cargo market.