Explainable AI to drive LLM observability investments

Gartner predicts that by 2028, the growing importance of explainable AI (XAI) will drive large language model (LLM) observability investments to 50% of GenAI deployments, up from 15% today.

Gartner defines XAI as a set of capabilities that describes a model, highlights its strengths and weaknesses, predicts its likely behavior and identifies any potential biases. It can clarify a model’s functioning to a specific audience to enable accuracy, fairness, accountability, stability and transparency in algorithmic decision making.

LLM observability solutions monitor, analyze and provide actionable insights into the behavior and performance of LLMs. They go beyond standard IT measurements, such as response times to look at specific LLM metrics such as hallucinations, bias and token utilisation.

These tools are used by teams that develop and operationalize AI systems, and increasingly by IT operations and SREs responsible for the performance and resilience of these systems in production.

“As enterprises scale GenAI, the trust requirement grows faster than the technology itself,” says Pankaj Prasad, senior principal analyst at Gartner. “XAI provides visibility into why a model responded a certain way, while LLM observability validates how that response was generated and whether it can be relied on.

“Without robust XAI and observability foundations, GenAI initiatives will be restricted to low risk, internal, or noncritical tasks where output verification is easily managed or inconsequential, severely limiting the potential return on investment.”

Gartner forecasts the global GenAI models market will exceed $25-billion in 2026 and reach $75-billion by 2029, driven by rapid adoption across industries. As usage increases, so does the need for mechanisms that verify AI-generated content and protect against hallucinations, factual inaccuracies and biased reasoning.

“Traditional observability is focused on speed and cost, but the priority is now moving toward deeper quality measures such as factual accuracy, logical correctness and sycophancy. This shift requires new governance-focused metrics and evaluation methods, such as human-in-the-loop validation of the generated content’s narrative and citation accuracy,” says Prasad.

“Explainability turns a GenAI output into a defensible, auditable insight. LLM observability ensures the model behaves as expected over time. Without both, GenAI cannot mature beyond controlled lab environments.”

To improve the reliability, transparency and business value of GenAI use cases, organisations should prioritise the following steps: