Low-loss materials optimise communication, radar signals

The emergence of 5G and 6G telecommunications, along with the rise of data centre demand and advanced automotive radar systems, is presenting a need for low-loss materials to optimise transmission.

As the sensitivity of communications is increasing in line with these high-frequency technologies, transmission losses are becoming more likely.

IDTechEx’s report, “Low-Loss Materials for 5G/6G, Radar, and High-Speed Digital 2026-2036: Markets, Trends, and Forecasts“, explores how the development of low-loss materials will be necessary to maintain strong signal.

Increased sensitivity of telecommunications

As the demand for high-speed streaming and browsing increases, the generation of 6G cellular connection will target improvements to connection and data rates by bringing greater bandwidth and faster speeds.

Within 5G and 6G applications, low-loss materials will provide a number of benefits including acting as substrates for radio frequency parts or printed circuit boards.

Antenna in package technologies are also rising as a trend, with the aim of bringing components closer together to minimise transmission losses.

Low-loss materials will also be used in these applications as substrates and additional material layers, with some examples of materials including hydrocarbons, and liquid crystal polymer.

The adoption of low-loss dielectric materials is driven by the need to mitigate signal attenuation at high frequencies, particularly as channel loss increases with frequency.

In parallel, advanced semiconductor packaging architectures, such as system-in-package (SiP), 2.5D and 3D integration, will reduce interconnect length and further improve signal integrity.

IDTechEx’s report, “Advanced Semiconductor Packaging 2025-2035: Forecasts, Technologies, Applications“, explores these materials in greater detail.

Within this context, low-loss materials act as key enablers by minimising dielectric loss and supporting higher bandwidth density. Trade-offs remain between electrical performance, processability, and cost, particularly for advanced materials such as PTFE, LCP and glass-based substrates.

In data centres, low-loss materials with good reliability and signal integrity will be pivotal in allowing ultra-high data rates to be achieved. IDTechEx’s portfolio of Semiconductors, Computing & AI Research Reports and Subscriptions touches on the growing demand for data centers as a result of technological innovation and the rise of large language models, and includes reports on AI chips for data centers, data centre sustainability, and battery storage for data centres.

Radar systems and low-loss materials

Advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) require high functioning radar systems to allow vehicles to detect objects, prevent collisions, and keep drivers more informed of their surroundings in low visibility conditions.

IDTechEx outlines the requirements for low-loss materials for radar applications, which include strong thermal and moisture stability and consistent physical and electrical performance.

They will also need to be able to work effectively at high frequencies and be cost-efficient, with trends for material area demand predicted to decrease over the next decade as parts integration and miniaturisation come into play.

IDTechEx states that, although PTFE is largely the incumbent material for radar applications, there are some challenges associated with its use, with new options including PPE and some hydrocarbon-based organic materials mentioned.

IDTechEx’s Advanced Materials & Critical Minerals Research Reports and Subscriptions portfolio covers some other types of high-demand materials moving towards increased sustainability, including for energy applications.

The organisation further outlines some other key considerations for low-loss materials within their varied applications including thermal conductivity, moisture absorption, and coefficient of thermal expansion.

At high frequencies, temperatures will rise, meaning materials with high thermal conductivity will allow heat to quickly dissipate to ensure performance is not compromised, while degrees of moisture absorption will determine the integrity of the signal.

Additionally, under thermal cycling, delamination or cracking could occur between materials, meaning low-loss materials need to be chosen with consideration to limit the response of materials to temperature changes during use to maintain their reliability.