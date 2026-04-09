Meta launches first LLM from its Superintelligence Labs

Meta has Meta has announced Muse Spark, the first in a new series of large language models built by Meta Superintelligence Labs.

Over the last nine months, Meta Superintelligence Labs rebuilt its AI stack from the ground up, on a fast development cycle we have run before.

Muse Spark is the first model in the company’s new Muse series, which is describes as a deliberate and scientific approach to model scaling where each generation validates and builds on the last before we go bigger.

This initial model is small and fast by design, yet capable enough to reason through complex questions in science, math and health, according to the launch document.

“It is a powerful foundation, and the next generation is already in development,” the company writes. “Muse Spark now powers the Meta AI assistant in the Meta AI app and meta.ai, built to support complex reasoning and multimodal tasks.”

Both the Meta AI app and meta.ai are getting an upgrade and a new look, adding simultaneous problem-solving ad reasoning.

Muse Spark includes strong multimodal perception built-in, so Meta AI can see and understand what users are looking at, not just read what they type.

“Multimodal perception is especially valuable for health,” the according to Meta. “With Muse Spark, Meta AI is now able to help you navigate health questions with more detailed responses, including some questions involving images and charts.”

Health is one of the top reasons people turn to AI, so Meta worked with a team of physicians to develop the model’s ability to provide helpful information on common health questions and concerns.

Muse Spark is said to excel at visual coding, so users can create custom websites and mini-games from a prompt.

The Meta AI app and meta.ai will have the upgraded experience with Instant and Thinking modes everywhere they are available today.