Nutanix delivers a platform for the agentic AI era

Nutanix yesterday announced new capabilities to the Nutanix Cloud Platform (NCP) solution designed to help organisations operate reliably as AI workloads expand, cloud environments grow more complex, and hardware supply constraints drive the need for more flexible infrastructure platforms.

As organisations modernise their infrastructure, many are reassessing longstanding virtualisation platforms to ensure they can deliver the flexibility, performance, and cost predictability required for virtual machines, containers, and AI workloads.

NCP enables customers to make better use of existing infrastructure and choose from a broader ecosystem of hardware vendors, hyperscalers, neoclouds, and service providers. NCP also helps organisations run virtualised, modern applications and AI workloads anywhere, helping to keep critical IT projects on track while preserving flexibility and long-term platform choice.

“As organisations continue to modernise their cloud infrastructure in a supply-constrained environment, organisations are having to balance leveraging the flexibility of hybrid multicloud infrastructure and the need to maintain sovereignty of their data and applications,” says Thomas Cornely, executive vice-president: product management at Nutanix.

“With the Nutanix Cloud Platform, customers can make better use of existing hardware infrastructure, expand across a growing ecosystem of cloud and infrastructure providers, and maintain choice and control over where workloads run, even as hardware availability and procurement timelines shift.”

The NCP solution’s full-stack capabilities continue to be expanded to include new services for AI infrastructure, unified storage, and advanced data services.

The updates include:

The Nutanix Agentic AI solution, a full-stack platform announced during Nvidia GTC 2026 and currently in early access, is designed to help enterprises build and operate AI applications on NCP. The full solution will be available in the second half of 2026 and include a secure, high-performance virtualisation foundation for AI infrastructure, and integrate compute, storage, networking, and Kubernetes services to simplify deployment and operations. Together, these capabilities will enable enterprises to run modern and AI workloads efficiently across hybrid and multicloud environments.

NKP Metal is in early access and will be generally available in the second half of 2026. It extends the Nutanix Kubernetes Platform (NKP) solution to support Kubernetes deployments directly on bare-metal infrastructure, delivering the performance for edge environments and AI training workloads that rely on dense GPU infrastructure.

Nutanix Unified Storage (NUS) 5.3 is generally available now and ideally suited to drive the transformation of object storage into a performance storage tier required for AI Factories. The release expands Smart Tiering to enable seamless data movement to Google Cloud and OVHCloud S3, while adding multitenant object scaling and quotas to support massive AI data lakes. NUS will also introduce, later in 2026, Remote Direct Memory Access (RDMA) acceleration for S3-compatible object storage to dramatically increase throughput for large AI training datasets and data-intensive pipelines.

The updated Nutanix Data Lens 2.0 solution is generally available now and can run fully on-premises, including in air-gapped environments. The release brings ransomware analytics, data audit and governance, and visibility across distributed storage footprints to sovereign and dark-site deployments that cannot rely on SaaS-based data security.

Nutanix and MongoDB announced a certified integration, generally available now, between Nutanix Database Service and MongoDB Ops Manager that is built on MongoDB’s third-party backup integration model. Nutanix and MongoDB are collaborating to simplify enterprise database operations with automated provisioning and lifecycle management across infrastructure and database environments.

Global ecosystem of cloud and AI infrastructure providers

Building on the capabilities that Nutanix has added for the Agentic AI era, Nutanix Service Provider Central (SP Central), currently in Early Access, brings new multitenancy capabilities that enable Nutanix’s service provider partners to more easily deliver a broader range of hosted infrastructure and AI services on NCP while helping to maintain secure, logical isolation between tenants sharing the same infrastructure.

SP Central will be generally available in the second half of 2026 and will help enable service providers to offer scalable hosted infrastructure, cloud native and AI services while helping customers maintain control across distributed environments.

Broadest infrastructure ecosystem

Nutanix continues to support a broad range of workloads by offering flexible deployment architectures across a wide range of server and storage hardware, enabling organisations to leverage their existing hardware investments when supply chains are constrained.

To enable this approach, Nutanix is strengthening integrations across a global ecosystem of partners, including these capabilities available now:

The new Foundation Central appliance simplifies the deployment of Nutanix Cloud Infrastructure and the AHV hypervisor on a wide range of enterprise servers from Cisco, Dell, Fujitsu, HPE, and Lenovo, as well as the NX Platform.

Dell : Nutanix has added support for synchronous disaster recovery for Dell PowerFlex.

: Nutanix has added support for synchronous disaster recovery for Dell PowerFlex. Everpure: Nutanix has enhanced its Everpure integration, extending support from //x and //xl FlashArrays to the new //c FlashArray platform, as well as added Nutanix synchronous disaster recovery capabilities unlocking greater deployment flexibility.

Coming later this year:

AMD : Nutanix continues to expand its portfolio of servers with AMD CPUs across all major server vendors to meet the needs of a wide range of applications. In addition, Nutanix plans to add support for AMD GPU-accelerated compute servers targeting AI workloads, helping provide additional options for customers.

: Nutanix continues to expand its portfolio of servers with AMD CPUs across all major server vendors to meet the needs of a wide range of applications. In addition, Nutanix plans to add support for AMD GPU-accelerated compute servers targeting AI workloads, helping provide additional options for customers. Cisco : Nutanix continues to expand its strategic collaboration with Cisco by integrating Nutanix solutions with Cisco Unified Edge, Cisco Secure AI Factory, and Cisco AI Pod. FlexPod converged infrastructure with Cisco compute and networking, NetApp storage, and Nutanix software is planned for availability later this year.

: Nutanix continues to expand its strategic collaboration with Cisco by integrating Nutanix solutions with Cisco Unified Edge, Cisco Secure AI Factory, and Cisco AI Pod. FlexPod converged infrastructure with Cisco compute and networking, NetApp storage, and Nutanix software is planned for availability later this year. Dell : In Early Access now, Nutanix plans to make Dell PowerStore support generally available, along with enhanced Dell Private Cloud automation. In addition, there will be support for Dell PowerFlex Ultra5 environments.

: In Early Access now, Nutanix plans to make Dell PowerStore support generally available, along with enhanced Dell Private Cloud automation. In addition, there will be support for Dell PowerFlex Ultra5 environments. Lenovo : Nutanix is expanding its collaboration with Lenovo with a full-stack approach that will span support for Lenovo ThinkSystem storage, Lenovo ThinkSystem servers, and XC One automation.

: Nutanix is expanding its collaboration with Lenovo with a full-stack approach that will span support for Lenovo ThinkSystem storage, Lenovo ThinkSystem servers, and XC One automation. NetApp: Nutanix also plans to add support for NetApp ONTAP later this year, expanding support for external storage to the NetApp AFF all-flash and FAS hybrid-flash systems.

NCP also provides zero-copy migrations, generally available now, from VMware vSphere Virtual Volumes to AHV vDisks, enabling organisations to perform near-instantaneous, in-place workload conversion without data duplication.

This capability can accelerate migration timelines and minimise infrastructure overhead and operational disruption.

Sovereign control across hybrid multicloud environments

Nutanix Cloud Clusters (NC2) is being expanded to support more deployment options across hyperscalers including the addition of secure government cloud regions such as AWS GovCloud, generally available now, and AWS European Sovereign Cloud, coming later this year. The introduction of Hyperdisk and C3 bare-metal instance support with NC2 on Google Cloud in the second half of 2026 will provide customers the flexibility to scale storage independent of compute and leverage bare-metal instance types that do not have any local storage.

Customers can run workloads in the cloud in support of regulatory, latency, or procurement needs without refactoring while retaining the flexibility to bring them back on-premises. For organisations facing hardware availability challenges, these options provide the flexibility to continue deploying and scaling critical workloads without lengthy delays.

Unified cloud management

As infrastructure spans clouds, on‑premises data centres, and sovereign environments, organisations need a consistent way to build, operate, and govern large sites and distributed estates, including highly secure, air‑gapped environments.

Nutanix Cloud Manager (NCM 2.0) is generally available now and built on a new architecture that enables customers to manage large numbers of clusters at scale, across multiple Prism Central (PC) instances.