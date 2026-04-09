Salesforce positions Slack as a new interface for work

Salesforce has launched Slack as the new interface for work — where people, agents, data, and apps come together in one place.

With this update, Slackbot evolves from a helpful assistant into an active teammate that can execute work across systems, reducing context switching and keeping everything in a single, secure environment.

Rob Seaman, senior vice-president: enterprise products at Salesforce, says this launch is a major milestone in making the agentic enterprise a reality, enabling a new interface for work.

He points out that one of the biggest challenges for employees is constantly context switching and hunting for the right tools.

”This can be a productivity and mental drain – and it means a lot of the promise of AI is going unrealised.

“Companies that have an unfair advantage are those where the people are using agents in the most impactful way – and this is by having their AI agents where the work happens.”

The new Slackbot combines an awareness of user and company priorities, elevating it from being a simple helper to a teammate, Seaman says. And, because it is collaborative, it makes employees more productive.

New Slackbot capabilities include: