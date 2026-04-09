Salesforce positions Slack as a new interface for work

Salesforce has launched Slack as the new interface for work — where people, agents, data, and apps come together in one place.
With this update, Slackbot evolves from a helpful assistant into an active teammate that can execute work across systems, reducing context switching and keeping everything in a single, secure environment.
Rob Seaman, senior vice-president: enterprise products at Salesforce, says this launch is a major milestone in making the agentic enterprise a reality, enabling a new interface for work.
He points out that one of the biggest challenges for employees is constantly context switching and hunting for the right tools.
”This can be a productivity and mental drain – and it means a lot of the promise of AI is going unrealised.
“Companies that have an unfair advantage are those where the people are using agents in the most impactful way – and this is by having their AI agents where the work happens.”
The new Slackbot combines an awareness of user and company priorities, elevating it from being a simple helper to a teammate, Seaman says. And, because it is collaborative, it makes employees more productive.
New Slackbot capabilities include:
- With a new meeting transcription and note taking capability, Slackbot is now a powerful personal meeting assistant with the full context of your business. Unlike other meeting tools, it can act across your enterprise systems the moment the call ends.
- Slackbot now travels across your desktop with you as you work — understanding the context of whatever you’re doing and taking action across your enterprise apps, with the permissions and governance already established in Slack.
- New reusable AI-skills let any team define a task once — the inputs, the steps, the exact output — and run it anytime, automatically. Slackbot recognizes when a prompt matches a skill and applies it without being asked. What one person builds becomes the standard for everyone.
- As a new MCP client, Slackbot can now route work or prompt questions to Agentforce or any agent or app in your enterprise. Employees never need to know which system handles which task. Just ask, and Slackbot finds the right path and gets it done.
- Small businesses now have native customer management built into Slackbot — it reads your channels, understands what happened, and keeps your deals, contacts, and call notes up to date automatically. Start simple inside Slack, scale up to Salesforce when ready. No migrations. No starting over.
- For enterprise teams on Salesforce, Slackbot is now the conversational interface for the full Customer 360 — update opportunities, research accounts, route cases, and trigger workflows through conversation, without opening a single Salesforce application. And starting this summer, every new Salesforce customer gets Slack — already provisioned, already connected, ready from day one.
- New skills — including deep research and voice input — extend what Slackbot can do across every role and every team. Shareable prompts let anyone save and share their best instructions with teammates. And with memory, Slackbot now learns how you work: your preferences, your workflows, your shortcuts — getting sharper every time you use it.