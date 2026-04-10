Cisco reimagines security for the agentic workforce

Cisco has announced significant security innovations designed for the agentic AI ecosystem, where software no longer just answers questions – it acts.

At RSA Conference 2026, Cisco introduced solutions to address AI security issues and remove a top barrier to agent adoption. By establishing trusted identities, enforcing strict Zero Trust Access controls, hardening agents before deployment, enforcing guardrails at runtime, and giving security operations centre (SOC) teams the tools to stop threats at machine speed, Cisco is building security into the foundation of the emerging AI economy.

“AI agents aren’t just making existing work faster; they’re a new workforce of co-workers that dramatically expand what organizations can accomplish,” says Jeetu Patel, president and chief product officer at Cisco.

“Projects shelved for lack of resources are now within reach. The only limit is imagination, and security teams are the key to unlocking this opportunity by making the agentic workforce safe enough to trust.”

In a recent Cisco survey of major enterprise customers, 85% reported experimenting with AI agents, but just 5% had moved agentic technology into production.

To realise the potential of AI agents, Cisco is addressing three key pillars to securing the agentic workforce.

First: Protecting the world from agents, ensuring they can only act as intended.

Second: Protecting agents from the world, ensuring they can’t be manipulated or corrupted.

Third: Detecting and responding to AI incidents at machine speed and scale.

Protect the world from agents: Establish trust before agents go to work

Like new employees, AI agents need onboarding to establish their identity, understand their function, and map them to an accountable human manager. Yet today, most enterprises are unaware of which agents are running, let alone who is responsible if something goes wrong.

Existing SSE tools weren’t built to enforce time-bound access for agentic workload identities, nor can they understand context behind agent requests.

According to the 2025 Cisco Talos Year in Review released today, attackers overwhelmingly targeted a subset of components that directly authenticate users, enforce access decisions, or broker trust between systems. Adversaries’ focus on identity will only accelerate with the rise of agentic workloads.

To address these challenges, Cisco is extending Zero Trust Access to AI agents, holding them accountable to a human employee and securing agentic actions. New Duo IAM capabilities integrate with novel MCP policy enforcement and intent-aware monitoring in Cisco Secure Access to enforce strict access control, uniquely helping organisations gain full visibility and governance over their agentic workforce.

These capabilities include:

Agent Identity Management : Customers can register agents in Duo IAM and map them to accountable human owners, ensuring every agent has a verified identity and enabling traceability of actions.

: Customers can register agents in Duo IAM and map them to accountable human owners, ensuring every agent has a verified identity and enabling traceability of actions. Agent and Tool Visibility : Cisco Identity Intelligence discovers agentic and non-human identities to help organisations understand existing AI usage.

: Cisco Identity Intelligence discovers agentic and non-human identities to help organisations understand existing AI usage. Strict Access Control: Agents are assigned fine-grained permissions only for the specific tasks they perform or resources they need for a short duration, with all tool traffic routed through an MCP gateway to eliminate blind spots.

Protect agents from the world: AI Defense safeguards the agentic workforce

As businesses race to deploy AI agents across increasingly complex and distributed environments, Cisco is expanding AI Defense with powerful new tools that help organizations test, trust, and secure their AI agents and the interactions between them.

Traditional scanning tools cannot simulate the real-world threats agents encounter, which are marked by longer conversations and access to tools and resources.

To empower more organisations to meet this challenge head-on, Cisco is democratizing the industry-leading capabilities of AI Defense by launching Cisco AI Defense: Explorer Edition.

This new self-service solution is built on the same core AI Defense Validation engine trusted by Global 2000 customers. After signing up, users can begin red teaming the AI models and applications that will be deployed into agentic workflows to uncover susceptibility to attacks and measure risk posture before deployment.

This toolkit enables AI developers, AppSec teams, and security researchers to build and secure AI agents.

At launch, Cisco AI Defense: Explorer Edition features:

Dynamic Agent Red Teaming : Conduct multi-turn adversarial testing for models and applications that power agentic workflows, with Cisco’s bespoke AI red teaming framework.

: Conduct multi-turn adversarial testing for models and applications that power agentic workflows, with Cisco’s bespoke AI red teaming framework. Model and Application Security Testing : Validate resistance to prompt injection, jailbreaks, and other unsafe outputs.

: Validate resistance to prompt injection, jailbreaks, and other unsafe outputs. Straightforward Security Reporting : Get actionable AI security insights, exportable for compliance review.

: Get actionable AI security insights, exportable for compliance review. API-First Access : Tap intoCI/CD integration for GitHub Actions, GitLab, Jenkins, and custom pipelines.

: Tap intoCI/CD integration for GitHub Actions, GitLab, Jenkins, and custom pipelines. Team Collaboration: Invite teammates; upgrade to AI Defense Enterprise for advanced role-based access control (RBAC).

Separately, Cisco is unveiling its Agent Runtime Software Development Kit (SDK), which embeds policy enforcement directly into agent workflows at build time. The Agent Runtime SDK supports major frameworks including AWS Bedrock AgentCore, Google Vertex Agent Builder, Azure AI Foundry, LangChain, and more.

Cisco is also introducing the LLM Security Leaderboard, a comprehensive resource for evaluating model risk and susceptibility to adversarial attacks. By providing transparent evaluation signals, this leaderboard contextualizes model performance metrics against evaluations of how models handle malicious prompts, jailbreak attempts, and other manipulation strategies.

The tool empowers organizations with a clear, objective understanding of model risk and informs defense-in-depth approaches to AI deployments.

Together, these capabilities let organisations move from pilot to production with confidence: knowing their agents have been tested, benchmarked, and hardened before they ever touch a production system.

Building on the release of its first open source foundation AI model at last year’s RSA Conference, Cisco is today introducing DefenseClaw — a secure agent framework designed to eliminate friction between development and security.

By integrating a suite of essential open source tools — including Skills Scanner, MCP Scanner, AI BoM, and CodeGuard — DefenseClaw helps ensure that every skill is scanned and sandboxed, every MCP server is verified, and every AI asset is automatically inventoried, enabling developers to deploy secure agents with greater speed and confidence.

DefenseClaw features will directly hook into NVIDIA’s OpenShell, extending the ongoing collaboration to provide robust, automated security at the runtime level. By consolidating these capabilities into a single framework, Cisco eliminates the need for manual security steps or separate tool installations, allowing organizations to maintain zero-trust integrity while scaling agentic workforces.

Detect and respond at machine speed: Empowering the agentic SOC

AI technologies are a double-edged sword. As the latest Talos Year in Review report shows, vulnerabilities like React2Shell have seen near instant and automated exploitation, likely fueled by agentic AI being used to build new exploit kits.

The same AI agents posing new security challenges can also be the most powerful tool in a defender’s arsenal. Today’s SOC analysts are overwhelmed by alert fatigue and fragmented data, spending more time on research than response.

Splunk, part of Cisco’s security portfolio, has already moved to embed AI capabilities into key SOC workflows. Now, it is further evolving the SOC from reactive to proactive with: